'I'm Gonna Die!': Emotional Rollercoaster as Kid Tries Out Legoland Ride

A young boy finally old enough for rollercoaster rides quickly realized they weren’t for him during a trip to the Legoland amusement park near London.

Video posted on TikTok by @pk_humble shows his six-year-old nephew, Adrian, initially smiling broadly before going on the Minifgure Speedway rollercoaster.

This joy quickly switches to sheer terror as the rollercoaster launches down an incline, causing him to scream “I’m crying!” and “I’m gonna die!”

Speaking to Storyful, PK explained this was his nephew’s first time at Legoland being tall enough for the rides.

“He was extremely excited to go on the ride as it was a racecar-themed ride and he loves them,” PK said.

The boy’s uncle added that, despite his reaction, Adrian wanted to go on more rides after and said he “would go” on the Minifgure Speedway again if given the chance. Credit: @pk_humble via Storyful