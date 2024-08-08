'I'm a good boyfriend': Noah Lyles rescues girlfriend's track spikes after 100m victory

What can't Noah Lyles do?

The American track and field star, hours after he lunged past Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson to win gold in the 100-meter dash by five one thousandths of a second, saved the day for his girlfriend, Jamaican track and field star Junelle Bromfield.

According to ESPN, Lyles said that Bromfield told him at around 2 a.m. local time in Paris that she had accidentally left her running spikes at her massage therapist's Airbnb, which was close to the Olympic Village. Bromfield, as it turns out, would be running her first heats of the 2024 Paris Olympics later Monday morning, in the 400-meter race, so securing her spikes became imperative.

Enter Lyles, who made the journey to retrieve the shoes and return them to Bromfield.

Oh, and it just so happens that Monday marked the couple's two-year anniversary.

"So here I am at 2 a.m., waddling with a spike bag, my bag and some toiletries, and I'm like, 'Huh. Here I am, Olympics champion, 100 meters, waddling to my girlfriend's room with all this stuff,'" Lyles said, according to ESPN.

"I'm a good boyfriend."

Bromfield would go on to finish third in her heat with a time of 51.36 seconds, qualifying for the Wednesday's semifinal. She would, however, finish last in the semifinal, with a time of 51.93 seconds.

Lyles won his round 1 heat in the men's 200-meter sprint Monday and then placed second in the semifinal Wednesday to set up his chance to win the double. Lyles could become the first male sprinter to take gold in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints at the Olympics since Jamaican Usain Bolt did so at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

