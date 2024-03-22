Advertisement
'I'm never leaving this studio': Performer living with cerebral palsy takes center stage

WKBW - Buffalo Scripps

Chloe Lewandowski has lived with cerebral palsy since she was a toddler, but she’s not letting it stop her from soaking in the spotlight.