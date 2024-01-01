'I'm not going to permit anyone to write my final chapter'

After enduring a tumultuous 2023, Michael Mantha says he is optimistic about his upcoming year in office, with the hope of regaining his seat further down the road.

The Algoma-Manitoulin MPP recently told The Sault Star that his role as an elected representative hasn't drastically changed since he was kicked out of the Ontario NDP caucus this past spring due to workplace misconduct allegations.

In fact, Mantha said his new status as an independent MPP provides him with more mobility to attend regional events and directly advocate for his constituents, since he's not bound by official duties like his former role as the NDP's deputy whip.

"I have greater flexibility now in regards to my day-to-day tasks," he said. "I don't have to oversee a lot of the other responsibilities that I once had. Right now my responsibility is Algoma-Manitoulin."

Mantha is no stranger to overseeing the comings and goings of the riding, since he was first elected to this seat in 2011.

Throughout his 12 subsequent years in office, Mantha took on a variety of portfolios that complemented his familiarity with the region, serving as the party's critic for Northern Development and Mines and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, amongst other files.

As a member of the NDP, Mantha introduced several pieces of legislation to try and improve the lives of Northern residents, including a private member's bill in 2019 that called on Premier Doug Ford's government to develop a strategy to stop the spread of Lyme disease.

Mantha has also been an outspoken advocate for improving highway safety, with Northern roads being a constant source of anxiety for his constituents due to decades of neglect.

“A lot of our roads were built across the province about 30-50 plus years ago,” he told The Star earlier this month.

“So we really have to do an audit on the designs, the width, the shoulders, the ditching, because the transport trucks, the farming equipment and other [large vehicles] that are using the road … we really didn’t take that into consideration when building our roads.”

Story continues

However, Mantha's run as an official member of the Ontario NDP came to an end on April 1, when opposition leader Marit Stiles publicly ejected him from the party's caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

Mantha's ousting from the party was made permanent in August, when a third-party investigator concluded that several instances of workplace misconduct were substantiated.

While the specifics of these allegations have never been made public, Mantha accepts fault for his actions and told The Star he is working hard to regain the trust of his constituents.

"All I can say, for my particular instance, is when I look in the mirror I have to accept responsibility," he told The Star. "The reason why I am where I am today is because I put decisions to others and they made those decisions and I can only look at myself."

Despite his new status as an independent MPP, Mantha insists that his values have not changed and that he will continue to champion the causes he fought for during his lengthy run with the NDP.

This includes his push to revamp the Northern Health Travel Grant through Bill 13, a piece of legislation that would, if passed, recruit a committee to review this program and recommend improvements that would give residents better access to medical facilities and services.

"Have we incorporated the cost-of-living factor inside of the reimbursement that is being done? Is the reimbursement process working for people? Can we eliminate a lot of delays?" Mantha said, listing the potential ways they could improve the Northern Health Travel Grant program.

Even though the Algoma-Manitoulin MPP doesn't have the same institutional support at his back, Mantha said his ability to network in Queen's Park remains largely unchanged.

Additionally, Mantha said he believes that his status as an independent MPP also gives him a slight edge in terms of reaching out to constituents who would have otherwise written him off as a purely partisan actor.

"Since I have become an independent, there's a lot more people who have opened themselves up to the idea of having cordial discussions [with me]," he said. "And again, getting to agreed-to-disagree is a good thing."

Looking ahead to 2024, Mantha said one of his main priorities is staying connected to his constituents and never losing sight of what's important to them.

While his career may have taken some unexpected turns over the last nine months, Mantha remains determined to carve his own path and be a proactive MPP until voters decide otherwise.

"I'm not going to permit anyone to write my final chapter. I have many other chapters in my story to write," he said.

"But I will certainly leave that up to the great people across Algoma-Manitoulin to determine my future when it comes to the next election in 2026, which I very much look forward to running as an independent member."

The Legislative Assembly of Ontario currently houses 124 seats, five of which are filled by independent MPPs.

Four of these five members (including Mantha) became independents in 2023 after being thrown out of their party due to their reported involvement in a political scandal.

These controversies range from allegations of foreign election interference (Vincent Ke) to comments about the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict (Sarah Jama) to providing the province's integrity commissioner with false information during the Greenbelt land swap investigation (Kaleed Rasheed).

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star