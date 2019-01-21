'I'm not Huddersfield's new manager, I'm Martin from Wakefield'

A Manchester City fan who was mistakenly touted on TV as the next manager of Huddersfield has responded to the mix-up "in good jest".

Martin Warhurst was sitting in John Smith's Stadium's directors' box watching City take on the Terriers when a Sky Sports reporter approached him and asked him whether he was becoming Huddersfield's new boss.

It was a case of mistaken identity, with the reporter believing him to be Borussia Dortmund reserve team coach Jan Siewert, who has been heavily linked with the vacant Huddersfield manager's job.

Mr Warhurst, from Wakefield, said: "It was bizarre. Basically what happened is I was sat in the crowd and suddenly I was aware of a guy coming towards me from the right-hand side.

"He said, 'Are you Jan, the new manager?' I laughed and said, 'No, no, that's not me. I'm Martin from Wakefield'.

"It was absolutely bizarre. I thought the guy who came over to me asking if I was Jan was going to say something like, 'Excuse me, sir, but you're sat in the wrong seat'. I had to double take when he asked me if I was Jan.

"That was all I heard of it and then suddenly everybody's phones and my phone started going crazy, saying, 'I've just seen you on telly'.

"There was lots of reaction from people in the crowd - just people coming up and having selfies and people patting me on the back and wishing me luck.

"I was on my way back up to the table where we were being hosted and a father and son stopped me and the dad said, 'This is the new manager'."

Warhurst, who is chief executive of Martin House, a charity that provides hospice care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire, acknowledged his resemblance to Siewert but joked that he was "a much more attractive guy".

He said: "I was quite happy. It's all in good jest. It's funny to be mistaken in that way and certainly not what I expected when I came to watch a football match.

"A couple of the girls next to me had pulled up pictures online to search what he looked like and they did a split screen thing. There is a bit of a resemblance so I can sort of understand where they're coming from - obviously I'm a much more attractive guy, though!

"I will be following him more closely from now on - my doppelganger. I had no idea about him, I didn't know who the club had been linked with."