I’m not scared to say Liverpool will win the EPL title: ex-Reds star Luis Garcia

SINGAPORE — Many Liverpool fans are scared to say it but the club are going to win the English Premier League (EPL) this season, said former Reds forward Luis Garcia on Friday (10 January).

Speaking at the launch of Liverpool’s official Singapore merchandise store in Bugis Junction, Garcia said the key reason for his confidence is the depth of talent in the team.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the EPL table with a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City and a match in hand. They have yet to taste defeat after 20 matches so far this season.

“At the moment I know that a lot of people are scared to say that Liverpool are gonna win the Premier League but I'm not because the gap is so big, they haven't lost a game. People might think ‘we don't want to jinx it’ but I'm not scared. Liverpool will, at the end of the season, win the Premier League,” said Garcia.

The former Spanish national team player, 41, praised club manager Jurgen Klopp for his fantastic job in ensuring consistency throughout the team. Garcia cited left-back Andy Robertson, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, forwards Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as among Liverpool’s outstanding players. New Japanese signing Takumi Minamino and the younger players have also impressed, he added.

“They are doing so well because when one player is not shining, there is another one (to back up). That's why the team are so powerful at the moment,” said Garcia.

When asked about the football philosophy of Klopp and ex-Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, with whom Garcia had played under, the Spaniard said the duo have their distinctive strengths.

Benitez preferred to play with a compact team from the back going forward and create space at the front, according to Garcia.

“Klopp prefers more total football, grab the ball to pass and press higher on the pitch, and to go further away from your goal. So it's a different mentality.”

When asked about his most memorable moments during his stint with Liverpool from 2004 to 2007, Garcia highlighted the successful FA Cup campaign in 2006 and inevitably, the “Miracle of Istanbul” in 2005, when the club won the Champions League trophy.

Since his retirement as a player, Garcia said he has been enjoying doing promotional events for the club. “My three years in Liverpool were very special. I received so much love from the supporters around the world. And now I have the chance of giving back something so I love to travel to meet them and share some of my experiences as a footballer,” he added.

The Singapore LFC official store is one of four branches outside of the UK, with the others in Dublin, Abu Dhabi and Bangkok. There are six official stores in the UK, including one at Anfield and two in the Liverpool city centre.

