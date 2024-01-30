I'm a pet detective - I've reunited 330 lost dogs with their owners

Meet the pet detective who has helped track down and reunite 330 lost dogs with their owners for free - using a thermal imaging drone. Erica Hart, 44, got her first drone - a DJI Phantom - as a present from her dad, Eric, 78, in April 2018 After practising with it, Eric told Erica there was a dog missing in their local area and suggested she use her drone to help find it. Erica called the owner of the missing dog after spotting a post on social media - a schnauzer that went missing on a walk - and went out to help him find it. Using her drone, she tracked down the pooch who was besides a tree and reunited him with their owner. Word spread and Erica said it "snowballed" from there and she has since been on 330 dog rescue missions with her drone - and even kept a few of the pooches she's found. Erica is out every day searching for dogs around Yorkshire. She said she has been asked to rescue dogs from Scotland to Somerset but has to decline as she doesn't want to leave her dogs for too long. Erica doesn't accept a penny for her work and says it is worth it when she sees the look on the owner's face when they are reunited with their pet.