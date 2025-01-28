Selena Gomez hits back at right-wing critics after sobbing over Trump's illegal immigrants crackdown

Selena Gomez faced a backlash from Conservative commentators after posting a video of herself in tears as she spoke out against Donald Trump’s drive to deport illegal immigrants from America.

The Emilia Perez star, 32, sobbed to the camera as she seemed to reference the US President’s plans to crack down and block “illegal aliens” entering the US across the southern border.

Shortly after becoming the 47th US President, Trump declared a national emergency on the US-Mexico border saying he would dispatch troops there and resume a policy forcing asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico for their US court hearings.

In the 30-second video, which has been deleted from Instagram, a distraught Gomez said: “I just wanted to say that I am so sorry. All my people are getting attacked - and children.”

“They don’t understand,” continued Gomez, who has Mexican heritage. “I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything I promise.”

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan issued a scathing response to Gomez's video.

JUST IN: Border Czar Tom Homan reacts to Selena Gomez’s viral breakdown, says he has “no apologies” and he is going to keep moving forward.



The reaction we’ve all been waiting for.



“If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law.”



“We're going to do this… pic.twitter.com/OQv9Vdhj4V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 27, 2025

“If they don't like it, then go to Congress and change the law. We're going to do this operation without apology,” he told Fox News.

“We're gonna make our community safer... It is all for the good of this nation. And we're gonna keep going. No apologies. We're moving forward.”

Megan Kelly also turned on Gomez, accusing the actress of crying crocodile tears over the issue.

“She deleted it after her fans taught her that the majority of the country stands behind these policies, but I'm sure she was shocked to get any blowback whatsoever,” the US podcast host said.

“She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person… And by the way, anybody who takes their phone works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick. That's a sick person”

“Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly. I think you should quickly move on and recover, but I don't understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. “I'm really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions [followers], but I hate this country.”

US Marines with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, preparing to install concertina wire along the southern border with Mexico near San Ysidro, California (US Department of Defense/AFP via)

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson said: “She’s a billionaire because of America. Yet she does not consider us ‘her people.’ We are over ungrateful woke victim brain rot.”

After taking down the video, Gomez went back online to hit back at her critics, writing: “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

She has since removed the follow-up message.

Trump took office last week, promising massive deportations of migrants who were in the US illegally. But in the days since there has not been a "substantial" increase in deportees received by Mexico, the country’s President said on Monday.

Claudia Sheinbaum said in her daily morning press conference that Mexico had accepted more than 4,000 deportees, of which a "large majority" were Mexican.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Trump hit Colombia with 25 per cent tariffs after the country refused US flights deporting migrants.

Netflix musical thriller Emilia Perez, about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, stars Gomez and US star Zoe Saldana and is the second-most nominated title at this year’s Oscars with 11 nominations.