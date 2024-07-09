'I'm Steaming Mad': Richard Tice Hits Out At Claims Some Reform Election Candidates Weren't Real

"It's a total fabricated lie... utter trash and garbage... I'm steaming mad about it"@TiceRichard reacts to accusations by the Lib Dems that some of Reform's candidates weren't real people#Pestonpic.twitter.com/Sc8kyvrOrY — Peston (@itvpeston) July 8, 2024

Reform UK MP Richard Tice has hit out at claims some of the party’s general election candidates were not real.

The Guardian reported that doubts had been raised about the identities of some of those standing who had failed to provide photographs, biographies or contact details.

A Lib Dem source told the paper: “This doesn’t sound right and Reform should come clean with evidence. We need Reform to show who they are. People need to have faith in the democratic process.”

But appearing on ITV’s Peston show last night, Tice - who stood down as Reform UK leader during the election campaign to make way for Nigel Farage - hit out at the allegations.

He said: “This is a total fabricated lie that is nothing short of defamatory, libellous and utterly outrageous.

“We’ve proved it to people like [the Lib Dems] and the Guardian and still they print this utter trash and garbage. I’m steaming mad about it.

“To suggest that we’ve put forward false names and candidates. One of them was in hospital at the count with pneumonia. He nearly died, for heaven’s sake. These people need to get a grip.”

In all, Reform UK stood 609 candidates at the election and returned five MPs, including Tice, Farage and former Tory vice-chairman Lee Anderson.

