"I'm an Uber driver and I made £10k in a month - this is how I did it"

A taxi driver has managed the incredible feat of making £10K in just 30 days. Shakur Jama, 26, set himself this challenge to show what can be accomplished when you dedicate yourself to a job. Shakur began the challenge on June 21 and ended it on July 21, having earned exactly £10,216 in that time. He took a total of three days off throughout the month and spent an average of 12 hours a day on the road. He also adhered to a strategy which involved avoiding peak-traffic areas and times and took advantage of events like the Euros.