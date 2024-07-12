'I'm very skeptical': Omaha metro state senators weigh in on property taxes, special session
KETV invited lawmakers who were opposed to Gov. Pillen's original plan to discuss the upcoming special session
Just minutes after President Joe Biden’s so-called “big boy press conference” ended on Thursday night, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee called for him to step aside and allow another presidential nominee to take his place, presaging a potential flood of Democrats expected to similarly break ranks over the next few days.Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said in a statement that he no longer believed the strongest candidate to confront the threat posed by Donald Trump’s “promised MAGA auth
Correspondents Desi Lydic and Jordan Klepper spotted a truly baffling moment at the former president’s latest rally.
The former president went off on a strange tangent about a "beautiful waitress" before pivoting to a backhanded attack on Chris Christie.
Donald Trump’s niece said it “seems like a bigger story to me than anything George Clooney has to say.”
Ukraine received just 31 Abrams from the US last fall, and the tanks have had minimal effects on the battlefield.
"Her blindness to Trump’s white nationalist tendencies was an affront to my wife, who is a proud Latina, and angered my biracial, high-school-aged children."
Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl
The former Donald Trump aide's shocking description of the vice president came during a Newsmax interview about President Joe Biden's fitness for office.
The former president's youngest son, who has been kept out of the spotlight, got some unexpected attention Tuesday.
The Washington Democrat offered Hillary Vaughn a question of her own before she promptly walked into an elevator.
Ten House Republicans joined most Democrats on Thursday in sinking GOP-led legislation to fund the legislative branch for fiscal 2025, throwing an embarrassing wrench in GOP leadership’s ambitious plan to pass all 12 annual funding bills by the August recess. The bill failed 205-213, with three Democrats voting in favor of it. It is the…
REGINA — Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan’s bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
"A once great political party now serves the interests of one man," the scathing opinion piece says The post New York Times Editorial Board Says Donald Trump Is Unfit to Lead: ‘Clear Lack of Moral Fitness’ appeared first on TheWrap.
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge said Wednesday he was leaning toward throwing out Rudy Giuliani 's bankruptcy case after lawyers for the cash-strapped former New York City mayor and his biggest creditors — two ex-Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him — agreed this was the best way forward.
As George Clooney goes, so go congressional Democrats?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol in the Bering Sea came across several Chinese military ships in international waters but within the U.S. exclusive economic zone, officials said.
(Bloomberg) -- Canada said it would begin the process of buying a fleet of submarines that will likely bolster its defense spending to meet NATO targets, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempts to defuse criticism from allies.Most Read from BloombergSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatSaudi Prince’s Trillion-Dollar Makeover Faces Funding CutbacksModi’s Embrace of Putin Irks Biden Team Pushing Support for KyivArchegos’ Bill Hwang Convicted of Fraud, Market ManipulationSt
The former president claimed to "know nothing" about the extreme policy wish list crafted by many of his own advisers.
Writing on his social-media site, Truth Social, Donald Trump threatened to imprison "election fraudsters" and name-checked the Meta CEO.
Marla Maples, the ex-wife of former President Trump, says she’s “open” to being his vice presidential pick. “I’m open. I’m open to whatever way that I can serve,” Maples said in an interview with the U.K. publication The Evening Standard released Monday. “Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help,” she…