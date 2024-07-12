'I'm very skeptical': Omaha metro state senators weigh in on property taxes, special session

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump on Wednesday night made his thoughts on George Clooney clear after the actor pleaded with Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race in a stunning New York Times op-ed.Clooney had been a vocal supporter of Biden in the weeks leading up to the U.S. president’s disastrous presidential debate, but as questions over his cognitive ability arise and cracks form within the Democratic coalition over who should lead the party, Clooney suddenly turned his back on Biden in a stunning op-ed headl