Actor James Norton has said that North Yorkshire remains his "home" despite his successful London-based television and film career.

The Happy Valley star grew up in Malton and attended a prep school in Scarborough followed by Ampleforth College.

Speaking to BBC Radio York, he said: "My family are still there, my parents and my sister live near the York and Malton area, so I'm often up.

"I'm a Yorkshireman - I don't sound like it anymore - but I'm a Yorkshireman through and through, so to come home is always a pleasure."

Last year Norton became the new patron of Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre (SJT) - which is where he did his work experience as a teenager.

Earlier this month he returned to the town and hosted an "in conversation" event about his life at the venue.

He said: "I did my work experience there when I was 15, so to come back full circle was really nice."

He described the venue as a "really important" part of his journey into "this mad industry".

"They're actually the only producing theatre in North Yorkshire, which is a sad reflection on the state of regional theatre", he said.

"But, it is an amazing building, with amazing heritage and history. I love it."

Reflecting on the evening, which was attended by his parents, Norton said the audience were "very supportive" and he joked it was "great" to talk about himself for and hour and a half.

When asked about his acting success, 39-year-old Norton described his job as "storytelling" that he has "never taken too seriously".

"I often realise that what I'm doing for a living is basically just what I did as a child, getting dressed up in make-believe and creating worlds - I just didn't ever grow up."

He said: "My sister and her husband are doctors, so around our kitchen table they talk about lives they've saved, and there's me saying I put on a fake moustache a prance around."

'Special experience'

When asked about the role that had changed his life the most, Norton said: "A Little Life was the scariest thing I've ever done and the hardest thing I've ever done - and probably will ever do."

Norton played Jude in the stage adaptation - a character who self-harms after suffering unrelenting abuse as a child.

He said: "At the beginning I didn't want to do it - I said no initially, but then it turned into the most incredibly rewarding special experience."

While his performance was broadly praised by critics, many were put off by just how much trauma is depicted on stage over the 3hr 40min run time.

However, Norton said he was not spending Christmas in Malton this year and would instead be in Oxfordshire.

