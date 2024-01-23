Imagine Museum | Morning Blend
Celebrate six years of Imagine Museum at their sixth anniversary Fire and Light Celebration!
The company's president remains in critical condition after the 15-foot fall, according to reports
Freak Accident What was meant to be a theatric on-stage entrance quickly turned into a grisly scene in India when a tech executive plunged to his death, falling 20 feet from a wooden structure suspended above a concrete stage. Worst of all, the horrific accident was caught on camera, with the video circulating widely online. […]
Joe Tacopina withdrew from representing the former president "on all matters" last week.
Arabella McCormack, 11, weighed 48 lbs. when she died in 2022
One of the Good Samaritans who stopped on the side of the highway after spotting a bloodied, weeping woman testified at Richard Mantha's sexual assault trial Monday, telling the judge she found the victim on the ground, wet and freezing cold with no shoes.Mantha, 59, faces 20 charges involving seven alleged victims. He is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women in Calgary's sex trade.The Crown's first witness, whom CBC News has identified as Avery, finished her testimony Monday afterno
Following his arrest, Michael Banks allegedly told police about the letter, authorities say
Human rights activists have condemned the experimental execution method, noting that even veterinarians refrain from euthanizing animals via nitrogen.
Three people are dead and four others were rushed to hospital in critical condition after a helicopter crash north of Terrace, B.C., on Monday afternoon.Northern Escape Heli-Skiing confirmed the deaths in a statement Monday evening, saying the company wants to express its condolences to those affected by the crash."The guests who ski with us and the staff who work with us each season are part of our family," the company's president John Forrest said."It is impossible to put into words the profou
Police say Andrea Alarcon fatally shot her husband Ruben Alarcon, their daughters Scarlett, 9, and Emma, 6, before fatally shooting herself
Two brothers who filmed themselves torturing animals and "terrorised" residents in the Hampshire area have been jailed for a total of eight years and eight months. Siblings Kristen Cooper, 24, and Todd Cooper, 29, were sentenced to jail for assault, animal cruelty and possession of offensive weapons. Videos found on Kristen's phone showed the pair harming various animals during the night, which a vet called the "worst case of animal cruelty" they had seen in 24 years in the profession.
York police recovered 52 stolen vehicles valued at more than $3.2 million, resulting in 11 people charged, according to a news release Monday.Police said an investigation from October 2023 to January 2024 uncovered "a group of criminals" storing stolen vehicles in residential areas throughout York Region, the GTA and southwestern OntarioPolice issued six search warrants in Vaughan, Toronto, London, Cambridge and Bradford in December an January. As a result, 96 charges, including theft of a vehic
A former math teacher and basketball coach at St. Matthew High School in Ottawa will serve two years in a federal penitentiary plus two years probation after being found guilty of several charges involving female victims who were his students at the time.Rick Watkins, better known as Rick Despatie, will also be registered as a sex offender and must provide a DNA sample. His conditions forbid him from ever communicating with his victims, or to be within 250 metres of their residence for 10 years.
He promised to help enroll his cousin in college — then “immediately put him to work” in Virginia, feds say.
The shooting in the Chicago suburb was referred to as “a tragedy.”
Four people have been arrested and charged in the death of a Calgary woman whose body was discovered near Okotoks last March, according to police. On March 30, 2023, RCMP from Turner Valley and Okotoks found the body of Tara Miller, 37, near Highway 522 at 128 Street East. On Monday, 10 months into the investigation, police announced homicide charges against three men and a woman. One man is charged with murder while two men and a woman face manslaughter charges. The charges also reveal police b
Seven people were found shot to death in two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, on Monday in what one official described as the "worst crime scene I've ever been associated with." The suspect in the horrific crimes, Romeo Nance, died of a what was believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Police identified Nance, 23, after they discovered the bodies of five victims in one home and another two in a nearby residence on West Acres Road Monday morning.
Country legend’s sister, Stella Parton, was among those to criticise King for her behaviour
Relatives of men killed in Medellin after meeting local women for dates are now searching for answers.
The Miami drugs war – a battle to control cocaine in the South Florida city – came out in the open with the “Dadeland Mall Massacre”, a daytime shooting in July 1979 that killed two mobsters, wounded two civilians, and terrified a mall-full of shoppers.
Sitting by the warmth of a wood stove, Shawn Robicheau is quietly working away at a mosaic-style art piece. In vivid purple and green, he's creating a welcome mat that says "home."For the first time in years, Robicheau has a modest home to call his own. He's one of the first people to move into a cluster of 21 tiny houses on a sprawling rural farm in Little River, about 37 kilometres southwest of Moncton. "You have your own place. It feels better than being cold and not knowing if you're going t