Imagine Museum | Morning Blend

Seven people were found shot to death in two homes in the Chicago suburb of Joliet, Illinois, on Monday in what one official described as the "worst crime scene I've ever been associated with." The suspect in the horrific crimes, Romeo Nance, died of a what was believed to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Police identified Nance, 23, after they discovered the bodies of five victims in one home and another two in a nearby residence on West Acres Road Monday morning.