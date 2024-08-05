When is Imane Khelif fighting at Olympics 2024? Start time and TV channel for semi-final boxing

Imane Khelif attempts to secure a shot at gold medal as she returns to the ring at Paris 2024 tomorrow night.

The Algerian, along with Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting, has been at the centre of a row over their eligibility throughout the Olympics.

The pair were disqualified from last year’s Women’s World Championships, after the International Boxing Association (IBA) claimed they had both failed gender eligibility tests.

However, the International Olympic Committee in 2019 stripped the IBA of their status as amateur boxing’s governing body, and both Khelif and Lin have been allowed to compete in Paris.

Khelif’s first-round opponent Angela Carini quit after just 45 seconds, before the Algerian then beat Anna Luca Hamori to reach the quarter-finals and guarantee herself a medal.

Should Khelif be beaten tonight, she will take home bronze. Victory would see her progress to the gold-medal bout.

Imane Khelif’s start time

Imane Khelif is fighting Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the semi-finals.

The bout is scheduled for 9:34pm BST on Tuesday, August 6.

How to watch the Imane Khelif today

TV channel: In the UK, Imane Khelief’s semi-final will be shown on Eurosport and potentially BBC as well.

Live stream: Subscribers can visit the discovery+ | Paris 2024 app and website to watch the fight in full, while BBC’s coverage schedule has not yet been confirmed.

Live blog: Follow live coverage of the fight with Standard Sport’s rolling Olympics blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia in Paris.