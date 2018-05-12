Imbeau-Dulac, Gagne add gold to Canadian diving medal haul in Calgary

Francois Imbeau-Dulac and Philippe Gagne teamed up for men's three-metre synchronized diving gold at the Canada Cup Grand Prix in Calgary on Saturday.

Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., and Montreal's Gagne topped the podium with a six-dive score of 396.30, edging out China's Zongyuan Wang and Luxian Wu by the narrowest of margins. The Chinese pair finished with 396.24 ahead of Great Britain's Jack and Ross Haslam.

The victory brought Canada's medal total on Saturday to three.

Earlier, Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal and Caeli McKay of Calgary won a silver medal in the women's synchronized 10-metre.

The Canadians finished second with a five-dive score of 303.42 points.

Wei Lu and Yanxin Zhu of China won gold with 310.92 points.

Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng of Britain took bronze with 268.02 points.

The competition, which concludes Sunday at the Repsol Sport Centre, features 120 divers from 19 countries.

Benfeito and McKay also won a silver medal at last month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Vincent Riendeau of Montreal then followed with a silver medal in the men's 10-metre platform final with a score of 442.50.

Yu Duan of China took the top spot with 469.00 points, while Matthew Lee of Britain was third at 418.90.

Ethan Pitman also competed for Canada and finished fifth.