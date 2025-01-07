Immersive light show to return to minster

Last year's light show at Hull Minster explored the power of the earth's elements [Luxmuralis]

A popular immersive light show is set to return to Hull Minster for a third year.

Artists Luxmuralis are set to transform the building with light and sound projections between 22 and 25 January, with their theme this year being "Science".

They said the exhibition will enable people to artistically learn more about "molecules cells and DNA, as well as exploring the history of science, the contributions of science to humanity".

Artistic director Peter Walker previously told the BBC that some visitors had been moved to tears by last year's exhibition, which explored the power of the earth's elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the shows are "an immersive fine art light and sound show, where we fill in every inch of the building with light and sound, taking people on a journey essentially through the four elements".

"We go through air, we go through fire, we touch on earth, and we finish off by being bathed in water," he added.

The first year of the exhibition in 2023 saw visitors get taken on a voyage of space.

Listen to highlights from Hull and East Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, watch the latest episode of Look North or tell us about a story you think we should be covering here.

More on this story