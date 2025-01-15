Immigrants must prove they have lived ‘honest life’ to gain Swedish citizenship

Sweden’s migration minister says the reforms also include acceptance of Swedish cultural values and a residency requirement of eight years - AFP

Immigrants in Sweden must prove they have lived an “honest life” before being granted citizenship under tighter rules announced by the government.

Johan Forssell, the migration minister, said they would soon be required to live in the country for eight years instead of five and show they had not committed any crimes in Sweden or abroad.

“You should feel proud to be a Swedish citizen, and you only feel proud once you’ve made an effort,” Mr Forssell said.

Under the current system, the “honest way of life” clause, which requires an applicant to have no unpaid debts or a criminal record, refers only to their conduct since arriving in Sweden. Immigrants must also demonstrate that they are financially self-sufficient.

“This is particularly important at a time when Sweden has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people from many parts of the world in recent years,” Mr Forssell said of the new rules.

He said Swedish cultural values such as the equality of women, the right to choose who you marry and the right for girls to play certain sports must also be accepted, adding: “If you don’t accept that, Sweden is not the country for you.”

Sweden’s ‘negative net migration’

The changes, put forward by an official commission, are due to come into force in June 2026 but must be approved by the Swedish parliament.

Sweden is ruled by a minority, centre-Right government that heavily relies on support from Sweden Democrats, the far-Right party that came second in the 2022 elections.

The country received 160,000 applicants for asylum at the height of the 2015 refugee crisis.

It was once viewed as among the most liberally minded in the EU towards migration, but under the Sweden Democrats-backed government led by Ulf Kristersson, the prime minister, it has sought to significantly reduce numbers.

Last August, the Swedish government announced it had more emigrants than immigrants “for the first time in a century”. It said 2023 had seen a rise in emigration from people born in countries such as Iraq and Syria, leading to “negative net migration”.