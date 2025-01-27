Immunity denied for Edmond officer who fatally shot brother during 2023 Stand Your Ground case
Immunity denied for Edmond officer who fatally shot brother during 2023 Stand Your Ground case
Immunity denied for Edmond officer who fatally shot brother during 2023 Stand Your Ground case
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former leader at a New Hampshire youth detention center who was convicted of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998 was sentenced Monday to 20 to 40 years in prison.
RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.
The alleged victim is under 17 years old, prosecutors said.
Former actor Jason Hoganson served half an 18-month jail sentence for assaulting his ex-partner.
SCI Huntingdon inmate Vaughn Wright described Mangione’s treatment at the prison in a first-person article
Marjorie Jackson inherited millions from her father-in-law's grocery empire, but word quickly got around that she was hiding it throughout her Indianapolis home
The 29-year-old man reportedly said in an interview from jail, "She chose this. It didn't have to be this way"
The seven were part of a gang which was said to have ‘plunged the depths of human depravity’.
Bill Maher did not hold back on Matt Gaetz’s sex scandal in a Sunday interview with the disgraced congressman. In an hourlong episode of the Club Random with Bill Maher podcast, the comedian pressed Gaetz on long-simmering allegations that he paid women—including a 17-year-old still in high school—for sex. Gaetz has long denied all of the allegations.
Sheriff's deputies in Florida said Adam Louis Anson shot and killed his 57-year-old tenant after allegedly trying to enter his unit and change the thermostat
I'm so sorry about these in advance.
Two men and a woman were taken into custody following the incident at a Michigan home on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to police
A man in his 20s is dead after being found with life-threatening injuries in the Annex early Sunday morning, Toronto police said. Police found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Paul Martel Park, near the intersection of Bloor Street W. and Madison Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m., said Det. Sgt. Phil Campbell with the homicide unit. Police provided first-aid before the man was rushed to hospital but later he succumbed to his injuries, Campbell said. Campbell said he co
Vice President JD Vance lectured a group of Catholic bishops on their approach to religious practice during an interview Sunday, lashing out at them for criticizing the White House’s approach to immigration. Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan pressed Vance, a Catholic convert, over the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' condemnation of President Donald Trump’s various immigration-related executive orders. The group said on Wednesday Trump’s orders, some of which allow the government to
"I usually do swearing tics when they’re least appropriate, so I think a large part of it is my brain doing the thing I least want to do."
As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.
A Washington state woman charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. border patrol agent in Vermont had been in frequent contact with someone whom authorities have linked to homicides in Pennsylvania and California, a federal prosecutor said in court documents Monday.
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An American extradited from France to face charges in a 2013 campus sexual assault case has waived his right to a pretrial hearing in Pennsylvania this week.
"I couldn't believe I lost my best friend and friend group over a man-boy who couldn't talk to a woman."
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Nigerian man has been extradited to the U.S. and charged with causing the death of a South Carolina teen who took his own life after the suspect posed as a woman and tried to extort the teen after he sent nude photos, prosecutors say.