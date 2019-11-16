New Impact coach Thierry Henry arrives in Montreal to hero's welcome

SHOWS: MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA (NOVEMBER 15, 2019)(MONTREAL IMPACT - Broadcasters and Digital: MUST COURTESY 'MONTREAL IMPACT')

1. NEW MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER (MLS) MONTREAL IMPACT HEAD COACH THIERRY HENRY WALKING THROUGH MONTREAL-PIERRE ELLIOT TRUDEAU INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AS PEOPLE SING AND CHEER

2. HENRY SIGNING AUTOGRAPH

3. HENRY SIGNING AUTOGRAPHS WHILE CROWD SINGS

4. HENRY WALKING THROUGH CROWD

5. HENRY GETTING INTO SUV

STORY: New Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry was greeted by cheering and singing crowds upon his arrival in Canada Friday (November 15).

The French star stopped to sign autographs and take photos with fans as he made his way through the crowd at Montreal-Trudeau airport.

Henry signed a two-year contract with an option for the 2022 season, per the team. Financial terms were not disclosed for the 42-year-old, who will be formally introduced on Monday.

Henry scored 51 goals in 122 matches with the Red Bulls from 2010-14, the twilight of an outstanding career that included stints at Barcelona, Arsenal, Juventus and Monaco. He also won a World Cup with France in 1998 and is that country's all-time leading scorer with 51 goals in 123 games.

Henry previously worked as an assistant for the Belgium national team and as Monaco coach. He succeeds Wilmer Cabrera, who in turn replaced fellow Frenchman Remi Garde on Aug. 21 and led the team to a 2-4-1 record in MLS play.

Although Montreal missed the playoffs for the third straight year following a ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference, Cabrera gained a bit of solace in the Impact winning the Canadian Championship title on Sept. 25 against Toronto FC at BMO Field.