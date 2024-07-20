Impact computer outage had on airports, police departments
More than 24 hours after a global computer outage, airports are still recovering. Local police departments also share that the outage forced them to take down 911 calls on pen and paper.
Banks and airlines report outages worldwide; FAA asks for ground stop on all flights
Air travelers became the face of the widespread technology outage Friday as they posted pictures on social media of crowds of people stranded at airports in Europe and the United States.
A global technology outage caused disruptions around the world Friday morning, leading to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.
Major airlines, banks, hospitals, and retailers are experiencing widespread disruptions linked to an IT outage.
Krispy Kreme is responding to Friday's global tech outage by offering customers free doughnuts from 5-7 p.m. Friday.
