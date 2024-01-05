Impact Day declared on Saturday as storms could bring strong winds in Central Florida
Believe it or not, winter has not been cancelled, despite what transpired in December across Canada. January will look considerably different by comparison as winter finally gets a tighter grip on the country
Snow is set to arrive in parts of British Columbia that have seen little snowfall so far this winter. According to Environment Canada, temperatures in the Lower Mainland are set to cool in the coming days, with possible snow forecast for Monday. In Kamloops and Kelowna, snow and rain are in the forecast for Wednesday, with a chance of flurries expected through the week. Flurries are also expected in Prince George over the next week, with a short sunny break over the weekend. Rain is expected thr
A group of four sea kayakers is facing a long list of charges in connection to alleged offences that took place in Nunavut last summer. Mark Agnew, Edward Hansen, Eileen Visser and Jeffrey Wueste have all been charged under the Canada National Parks Act and the Migratory Birds Convention Act for incidents that took place at Bylot Island Migratory Bird Sanctuary and Sirmilik National Park, north of Pond Inlet. Parks Canada and Environment and Climate Change Canada say they are investigating."The
Dramatic aerial images show how dozens of homes have been left flooded after a canal burst its banks during Storm Henk. High winds and torrential rain wreaked havoc across Loughborough, Leics., leading to people being evacuated from their properties early this morning (Wed). Photographs show how many homes are now underwater after the Grand Union Canal began overflowing due to the devastating deluge overnight. Locals said the flooding was the worst they had ever seen in 40 years of living in the area and in some places was up to 6ft (1.8m) deep. Married dad-of-two Tejas Naik, 48, an engineer, said he had been left trapped in his home on Bottleacre Lane and unable to get to work. He said: "I woke up at around 5.45am and looked out of my window to see my driveway and garden completely flooded with emergency services everywhere. "I have never seen anything like this since moving in in 2007. My house is slightly higher than my neighbours and the water has gone right into all their homes. "I could not get out to go to work this morning. We are pretty much trapped in all directions." Another resident John Brailsford, 67, said: "These are the worst floods I've seen in 38 years of living here. "The river sometimes bursts its banks but that's further away and we were told the canal would never flood. You don't think a canal would to this extent. "It is unusual and it's very severe. I saw police, fire and ambulance crews all along the streets, some with dinghies which have been rescuing people. "People have been forced to leave their homes, I have no idea how bad the damage is but it doesn't look good. The flats down nearer the canal look badly affected. "I was trying to get a medical centre because of a kidney stone and had to turn back several times. I have a big 4x4 and it was right up over the grille. "It must have been 5/6ft deep in places. All the drains and sewers were overflowing. People have been trying to sweep it away but to no avail." Nine flood warnings and three flood alerts remain in place for Loughborough affecting 'urban watercourses and local tributaries' to the River Soar. Two yellow weather alerts were issued by the Met Office yesterday (Tue) in Leicestershire yesterday, which saw up to 25mm of rainfall.
Bobcats are making Calgary, an urban city, their own — while giving experts pause.Why? Because these animals aren't known for being bold and strutting city streets. In most other urban settings, bobcats are elusive. In Calgary, they're anything but. "Sometime between the beginning of 2018 and 2020, bobcat sightings just kind of shot through the roof and they've stayed high ever since," said Vanessa Carney, a landscape analysis supervisor at the City of Calgary. Sightings doubled from an average
An impending winter storm has the potential to bring Newfoundland's heaviest snowfall of the season so far, but the bar isn’t set too high from the lacklustre cold and snow this season
“It looks like thumb wrestling ... without thumbs.”
Trail-cam footage from the Yukon Territory shows several bears expressing interest in the same pine tree.
SUZU, Japan (AP) — His face hidden under a humble straw hat, the man silently watched as several helmeted rescue workers carefully lifted from the rubble his wife's body, wrapped in blue plastic on a stretcher. He wiped his weary face with a rag. His eyes were red. This scene in the city of Suzu was tragically repeated across Ishikawa Prefecture and nearby regions on the western coastline of Japan after Monday’s 7.6 magnitude temblor that decimated houses, twisted and scarred roads and scattered
A storm forming south of the border may bring widespread snow into the Maritimes by the end of the weekend
Lake-effect snow and cold air are flooding into Ontario through Thursday. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Several hundred cattle are scattered around a series of pens, staring up at Garret Poletz and his visitor."At this time of year, they'd normally all be huddled on that far side by the fences to keep out of the wind," Poletz said.But with sunny skies and temperatures around the freezing mark, this is not a normal January day in central Saskatchewan. Much of the province experienced record highs throughout December, with many daytime highs above the freezing mark.Poletz and the province's other 12
SUZU, Japan (AP) — A series of powerful earthquakes that hit western Japan left at least 62 people dead as rescue workers fought Wednesday to save those feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings. Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas two days after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area. The first 72 hours are considered crucial to save lives after disasters. Water, power and cell phone service were still down in some areas. Residents expressed sorrow
Regina residents will now see an overarching curbside waste collection service fee tacked onto their utility bills instead of their property taxes.Up until Jan. 1, the cost of recycling (collected in blue carts) showed up on utility bills. Regular garbage collection (gathered in brown carts) fell under property taxes. Creating the blanket fee, which includes organic waste pick-up that's collected in green carts, and adding it onto the cost of utilities cut this year's mill rate increase — curren
The Quadrantids are the first meteor shower of 2024 — and the best, per NASA. Here's where to look and when to see it during its brief peak window.
A major winter storm is setting up to thrash much of the eastern US this weekend with heavy rain, strong winds and the first significant snow of the season.
BERLIN (AP) — Carbon dioxide emissions in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, dropped to their lowest level in seven decades as the use of coal declined unexpectedly sharply in 2023 and economic pressures weighed down production by energy-intensive industry, according to a study released Thursday. Germany aims to cut its emissions to net zero by 2045 and is working to ramp up the use of solar and wind power and other renewable sources. The Agora Energiewende think tank said its preliminary calcul
A much-needed bout of weekend snow will blanket B.C.’s ski resorts ahead of a deep chill that’ll slide down the province next week
Some meteorologists are predicting the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions could soon see their biggest winter storms in years. “After a record-warm month of December for much of the U.S., January will be a different story, with a colder and more active weather pattern set to hit a large swath of the country through the first…
Flooding is expected to cause major disruption across the South West network.