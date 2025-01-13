Impact Day for wet roads, and a cloudy, breezy, and cold day

Meteorologist Devon Lucie tracks the rain that's out this tonight and shows you where the heavier showers are tracking, then gets you right into the forecast tracking and timing when the rain will end, how much you'll get, and how it could impact your Monday morning. Then shows you how the rain, wind, and clouds affect your temperatures, then gets you a glimpse of what's in store for Tuesday while showing you when a couple of warmer days will arrive, then ends with your seven day forecast.