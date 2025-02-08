Impact Days continue for morning fog, staying warm too

Meteorologist Devon Lucie shows you where the fog was already out Friday night and where it could be worst by Saturday morning, then where high temperatures go for Saturday and what the rain chances will be, then focuses on the Super Bowl Sunday forecast showing where more fog is possible, how warm we'll be, and the addition of more rain chances by game time, then dives into next week's forecast tracking the return of scattered showers and storms showing you when and where rain will be the likeliest, while finishing with your seven day forecast.