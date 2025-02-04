Impact Days for morning fog but our afternoons will be warm!

Meteorologist Devon Lucie shows us how warm we kicked off Super Bowl week but then jumps right into where fog is already forming tonight and where it's expected to be the worst, then shows us how many more days are expected to start off with fog, then how warm we'll be and how our forecast high temperatures compare to record highs for the time of the year, then shows us the outlooks for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee parade on Saturday and the Super Bowl Sunday forecast while ending up with your seven day outlook.