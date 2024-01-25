Impact: Dense Fog, Rain Linger Into Thursday Morning
Impact: Dense Fog, Rain Linger Into Thursday Morning
Impact: Dense Fog, Rain Linger Into Thursday Morning
Canadians from coast to coast will be feeling the effects of an unusually strong and straight jet stream that is set to develop over the Pacific Ocean.
Canadians from coast to coast to coast will be feeling the effects of an unusually strong jet stream set to develop over the Pacific. As The Weather Network's meteorologist Nadine Powell tells us, it will be heavy rain and very warm for some, while winter threatens a come-back after a mild stint.
Winter travel advisories are in effect across southern Ontario for a messy mix of snow and ice threating dangerous road conditions on Tuesday
They’re unreliable, inconvenient and chock full of environmentally toxic materials. | Opinion
Prime set-up for significant freezing rain across two major Canadian cities. Warnings issued. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
These elusive, deep-sea sharks are the longest-living vertebrates in the world. Take a look.
Foggy conditions will continue in southern Ontario Thursday, with a few more messy systems in the forecast amid a brief warm-up
The man is accused of cutting off the bear’s GPS collar and paws in Montana, officials said.
“Goodbye to Uno, the most beautiful mountain lion. She managed to dodge cars for so long until last night.”
The mayor of Kensington is frustrated that a $150-million renewable diesel plant proposed for the town's industrial park will not happen, and he is blaming the provincial government. Rowan Caseley says SustainAgro Ltd. is now looking at building a plant in Thunder Bay, Ont., or Debert, N.S., instead. "What was wrong with the process here? They were able to accomplish more in three days in Ontario than they could here in a year," Caseley said, citing "a major unexplained barrier" in the road to p
The Outer Banks rise where deadly currents converge.
A pineapple express set to bring extreme rainfall and soaring freezing levels to B.C. next week will likely obliterate the snowpack, and increase the flood and landslide threats
Heavy snowfall is forecast to continue to move across the Greater Toronto Area, ill-timed with a busy evening commute where up to 10 cm will fall. Get the details with Mark Robinson and Tyler Hamilton
TORONTO — Enbridge Gas is taking the Ontario Energy Board to court over a decision the utility said would increase costs for consumers, but which environmental groups have applauded as encouraging less reliance on natural gas. Enbridge has filed a notice of appeal in Ontario's Divisional Court asking the court to set aside four key parts of the late December OEB ruling that would see customers pay the total capital cost of a natural gas connection upfront instead of spread over 40 years. Energy
Gardeners encountered the well-hidden snake while cleaning up a vacant lot.
Three people are dead after a helicopter crashed north of Terrace, B.C on Monday. The aircraft was owned by Northern Escape Heli Skiing.
(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. agreed to invest $500 million in an arm of New York-listed Canadian Solar Inc. as it increases its bets on renewable power and energy storage. Canadian Solar shares jumped as much as 21%.Most Read from BloombergChina Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed by $278 BillionApple Dials Back Car’s Self-Driving Features and Delays Launch to 2028An Isolated Israel Doubles Down on War in Gaza — At All CostsNetflix Pays $5 Billion for ‘Raw’ in Bet on Live EventsTurkey App
A prolonged, significant period of freezing rain is forecast in and around Ottawa-Gatineau from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for a vast area encompassing Petawawa east to Montreal, and Maniwaki south to Brockville. The storm could bring five to 10 millimetres of icy precipitation, setting the conditions for dangerous travel and power outages.Freezing rain is predicted to start between 5 and 6 p.m. in Ottawa and fall for the ne
MONTREAL — A Quebec environmental group was in court Wednesday against Swedish manufacturer Northvolt, arguing that the province allowed work to begin on the company's electric vehicle battery plant without proper analysis of the impact on the area's biodiversity. The Centre québécois du droit de l’environnement began presenting its case in Quebec Superior Court, where it's seeking two injunctions to suspend work on the site of the future $7-billion facility southeast of Montreal. The group's la
Tractor-trailer caught in sinkhole and water main break affecting traffic in Boynton Beach