Impact heat today with a few storms

Storyful
Typhoon Yagi made landfall on Hainan island in southern China on Friday afternoon, September 6, bringing heavy rain, winds exceeding 138 mph, and an increased risk of landslides, according to the China Meteorological Administration.This timelapse satellite imagery, posted by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at Colorado State University, shows the typhoon swirling over Hainan and the Leizhou Peninsula as it moved west toward northern Vietnam.The imagery was captured over about 14.5 hours, from 7:20 am to 10 pm on Friday, according to a timestamp on the video. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA/NESDIS via Storyful