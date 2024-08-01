Impact: High Heat Thursday, Friday

Latest Stories
Brazilian Swimmer Sent Home from Paris 2024 After Leaving Olympic Village Without Permission
"We're not here playing or taking a vacation," head of the country's swimming team, Gustavo Otsuka, said as Ana Carolina Vieira headed home
- BuzzFeed
Athletes Are Reviewing Olympic Village Food, And A Norwegian Swimmer Has Fallen In Love With This 1 Dessert
"It's not really seasoned."
- USA TODAY
Forecasters tracking ' large wave' that could become Tropical Storm Debby
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to track a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could develop into Tropical Storm Debby.
- USA TODAY Sports
Great Britain swimmer 'absolutely gutted' after 200-meter backstroke disqualification
British swimmer Luke Greenbank won't be able to defend his Olympic medal in the 200-meter backstroke after he was disqualified Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Water polo players wrestle for position at Olympics, but there is a line that rarely gets crossed
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Italy's Tommaso Gianazza disappeared under the surface, popped up and then disappeared again. Croatia’s Matias Biljaka kept leaning and pushing on Gianazza — their heads right beside each other at times — as white water splashed around the centers.
- The Canadian Press
Iga Swiatek gets hit by a ball at Olympic tennis and is called insincere by Danielle Collins
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek dropped to her knees and clutched at her midsection after getting hit by a ball in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals Wednesday, but it was her opponent, Danielle Collins, who stopped playing in the third set because of an injured stomach muscle she said was caused by cramping and dehydration from a lack of cold water available during a previous match.
- The Canadian Press
FIFA document shows Canada Soccer pointing finger at John Herdman for starting spying
A ruling by the FIFA Appeals Committee puts former Canada coach John Herdman at Ground Zero within Canada Soccer for spying on rival teams.
- HuffPost
Simone Biles Throws Shade In Hilarious 6-Word Caption About Gold Medal Win
Many commenters joked that the post was worthy of its own gold medal.
- PA Media: Sport
Amy Wilson-Hardy’s ‘racist message’ investigated by British Olympic Association
The 32-year-old is a full England international in the XVs game.
- United Press International
Some athletes check out early from Paris Olympic Village
While the Olympic Village offers athletes from around the world a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet and socialize, some Olympians in Paris have chosen to leave early, complaining of crowded quarters and long commutes.
- BuzzFeed
The Entire Olympic Village Is Absolutely Losing It Over Some Chocolate Muffins
At this point, I feel like these muffins could save me.
- FTW Outdoors
7 winners (the Mets!) and losers (the White Sox, obviously) from MLB's trade deadline
The clock has gone past 6 p.m. ET on July 30th, do you know where your favorite player is? Major League Baseball's trade deadline officially passed with a flurry of action after simmering over the past few days. After seeing Randy Arozare
- CNN
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
It was a celebration worthy of the ages — or at least viral fame.
- The Canadian Press
France, Germany, Canada clinch Olympic basketball quarterfinal berths at Paris Games
VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — France’s miracle last-second comeback at the Paris Games on Tuesday got even better a few hours later, when the host nation clinched a spot in the quarterfinals and a trip to Paris for the knockout round next week.
- The Canadian Press
Sand from the Sahara Desert causing recent lull in the hurricane season: scientists
HALIFAX — Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
- The Canadian Press
Talent-rich U.S. men's Olympic basketball team still figuring out how to get the most out of roster
VILLENEUVE-D'ASCQ, France (AP) — The question was apt, but at the same time a little flabbergasting for Stephen Curry to ponder.
- USA TODAY Sports
US golf team's Olympic threads could be divisive. That's the point
You may love the uniforms the Americans will wear at Le Golf National. You may hate them. But you’re definitely going to notice – that’s by design.
- The Canadian Press
Win and you're in: Canada can reach quarterfinals with win over Colombia
NICE — Off-field developments have mostly overshadowed the on-field play of the Canadian women's soccer team at the Paris Games.
- USA TODAY Sports
Israeli Olympians' safety must be top priority after another sick antisemitic display
Israelis are tough. They can take insults and jeers. But without highest level of protection in Paris, there is no point to holding any more Olympics.
- People
Simone Biles Shares Cute Photo of Sleepy Jade Carey in Her Olympic PJs with Gold Medal: 'IT'S REAL'
Carey wears her SKIMS Team USA pajama dress in the sweet photo taken in the Olympic Village