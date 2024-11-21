Impact: Rain & Gusty Winds Early Overnight
VANCOUVER — Geoff Johnson and fellow storm watchers in Ucluelet, B.C., were concerned on Tuesday about the so-called "bomb cyclone" taking shape off Vancouver Island — not for safety reasons, but because they wondered if it would be "disappointing."
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
A powerful, fast-intensifying storm swept across B.C.'s South Coast on Tuesday evening, delivering heavy rain, strong winds, and alpine snow.
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
An intense bomb cyclone tore its way across B.C., bringing heavy rains, snow, and fierce winds to the region, knocking down tree limbs and causing thousands to be without power
Over a month’s worth of rain, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of mountain snow are coming to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
Parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba are cleaning up after getting walloped by a significant, wintry storm this week, with heavy snow resulting in vehicle collisions that led to road closures
Saskatchewan got hit with its first major snowstorm of the season Monday night, with much of the province remaining under a snowfall and winter storm warning Tuesday."Definitely a wintry scene to begin with today," said Dan Fulton, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).Fulton said areas around Melfort, Humboldt and Nipawin were hit the hardest overnight, receiving about 15 centimetres of snow.He said those areas could expect to see more snow accumulate throughout the
A 'bomb cyclone' that brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h to parts of the B.C. South Coast led to highway closures and power outages affecting thousands of people Tuesday night.