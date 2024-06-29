IMPACT: Storm system brings severe threat for final weekend of June
The system will strengthen quickly into Tropical Storm Beryl and then the season’s first hurricane.
Expect a soggy start to the long holiday weekend as heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms sweep into Ontario
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Bringing together branches of science that usually don’t talk in a new study, researchers predict for how long volcanoes in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula will erupt.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
Only an estimated 1,000 individuals remain in the wild but conservationists remain optimistic.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
An off-duty fisherman enjoying a boat trip with his wife spots a humpback whale feeding on eels.
At least one person was killed, and several others were injured when a powerful storm system passed through the Tri-State area.
The world’s largest capital cities are seeing more extremely hot days than ever, according to a new study, which says the dangerous trend is being driven by scorching temperatures across Asia as the climate crisis worsens.
Operation Helios hopes to ensure authorities have the right tools and knowledge to handle emergencies and support Londoners through extreme weather events.
The National Hurricane Center said Friday that an area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic has become a tropical depression. It will likely become Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend.
FORT NELSON — The mayor of Fort Nelson, B.C., says the community is feeling more comfortable after a week of wet weather and a downgraded drought threat, but that doesn't mean they're blind to the risk of wildfires that still exists in the region.
A low pressure system located about 1,500 miles southeast of the Windward Islands could develop into Tropical Storm Beryl soon.
Severe storms ravaged the country from Montana to Florida on Thursday, with winds gusting to 91 mph in South Dakota and hail as large as golf balls in Montana. "Fortunately no one was injured," Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey wrote Thursday night. "Although some of the area is without power [Florida Power & Light] is en route and will be working through the evening replacing power poles and downed lines."