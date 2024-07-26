Impact weather for heat Friday afternoon

Latest Stories
- Yahoo News Canada
Jasper National Park engulfed in flames: Shocking before and after photos show famous Maligne Lodge burning as Alberta wildfire spreads
Canadians are sharing before and after images of Maligne Lodge at Jasper National Park in Alberta after wildfires engulfed the region.
- BuzzFeed
Here Are The 3 Sports That Were Dropped From The Olympics This Year
One sport appeared for the first time in Tokyo four years ago but isn't back this year.
- HuffPost
Stephen Curry Breaks From Basketball Talk To Get Political At Olympics
The Team USA superstar went further afield as he and Kevin Durant addressed the media.
- People
Caitlin Clark Vacations in Mexico with Boyfriend Connor McCaffery and Fever Teammates: 'Just a Couple Mermaids'
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
- BBC
'Monster' fires may have destroyed half of historic Canadian town
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
- InStyle
Charlize Theron Looks Statuesque in a Sleek White Minidress at Pre-Olympics Event
Bright, brilliant and bold.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Watch: Pro whiffs putt from inches away at major championship
Missing a short putt can leave scar tissue — just ask Rory McIlroy — but it happens to the best of us. What's worse is to miss the ball completely. That's what happened to British pro Paul Broadhurst, 58, during the first round of the British Senior Open…
- USA TODAY Sports
Olympics TV schedule today: Here's every event happening today at Paris Games
The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off in earnest today with the opening ceremonies. Here's the full schedule of streaming and TV events today.
- Global News
Evacuation order issued for wildfire northwest of Calgary
Crews continue to battle an out-of-control wildfire northwest of Calgary. An evacuation order was put in place for portions of the MD of Bighorn and while conditions have been favorable, the fire is yet to be contained. Michael King reports.
- The Weather Network
Severe storms return to Ontario, Quebec with more rain and a tornado risk
Severe thunderstorm threat returns to parts of Ontario and Quebec through Wednesday, with heavy rain, strong winds, and a tornado risk all on the table. Stay alert to the changing conditions
- People
All About Trinity Rodman's Famous Parents, Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer
Soccer star Trinity Rodman is NBA legend Dennis Rodman's youngest child
- The Canadian Press
Bassitt says everyone to blame as Jays' shoddy season worsens with 13-0 loss to Rays
TORONTO — Chris Bassitt declared everyone in the Toronto Blue Jays organization should bear the blame for its shoddy season.
- The Canadian Press
Sections of DVP, Lakeshore briefly flooded again after Toronto rainfall
TORONTO — Sections of Toronto roadways, inundated by a major storm last week, briefly flooded again on Wednesday after heavy rain drenched the city and much of southern Ontario.
- CBC
Ball python spotted in Kananaskis Country prompts warning
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
- CBC
Canada men's soccer team attempted drone spying at Copa America, Canada Soccer CEO says
The CEO of Canada Soccer says the men's national soccer team "attempted drone usage" during the Copa America tournament that wrapped earlier this month.Kevin Blue said that it was his understanding it didn't affect competitive integrity but would not offer details as he spoke with media from Paris on Friday.Asked whether Jesse Marsch, the head coach of the men's national team, was aware of possible drone usage at that tournament in the United States, Blue said he was aware after the fact.Blue wa
- The Canadian Press
Australia field hockey player has part of a finger amputated to compete at the Paris Olympics
COLOMBES, France (AP) — Olympians come in all shapes and sizes. Rarely do they come deliberately amputated.
- City Xtra
Kevin De Bruyne puts family first following talks with wife over Saudi Arabia move – Poised to turn down £156 million contract
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
- The Canadian Press
Argentina coach slams chaotic 'scandal' at Olympic soccer match vs Morocco
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.”
- FTW Outdoors
The 25 best NBA players competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ranked
With the 2024 Olympics set to begin in Paris, some of the best basketball players in the world will compete for a gold medal.
- The Canadian Press
Olympic soccer gets off to violent and chaotic start as Morocco fans rush the field vs Argentina
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina.