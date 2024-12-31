Impact Weather: Scattered showers\storms NYE night
Meteorologist Ava Marie explains how showers and thunderstorms are possible for the night of New Year's Eve in Maryland ... but will it wrap up in time for fireworks?
A minor, 4.1-magnitude earthquake that occurred Sunday morning in Quebec was felt as far away as parts of southern Ontario
Cold air from the Arctic will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather and snow to a good portion of Eastern Canada this week
We’re on track to welcome 2025 with some active weather across the country
With over a 3-metre snowbase, this Canadian ski resort has some of the deepest powder in North America. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Cold, Arctic air will deliver a few rounds of frigid weather to much of Eastern Canada this week. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal
A messy New Year's Eve in southern Ontario will give way to a temperature dive and prolonged lake-effect
High winds, rain and snowfall are expected to bring disruption to parts of the UK from New Year's Eve.
Power out in Simpson County after storm
Damaging wind gusts are the greatest threat posed by the storms, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather warnings are in place for snow, wind and rain across much of the UK on New Year's Day. The start of 2025 will bring a "multi-hazard storm, combining severe gales, heavy rain and possibly significant snow as the rain runs into cold air," said Sky News meteorologist Dr Christopher England. The most significant snowfall on New Year's Day will be from Donegal, across Northern Ireland and into the north of England and south of Scotland.
Recent heavy rainfall has caused a southwestern Ontario conversation authority to put one of its flood control plans into action.The Chatham area has seen between 40 to 55 millimetres of precipitation in the past 24 hours or so, according to the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA).Spokesperson Jason Wintermute says a rising McGregor Creek has forced them to close the gates on the dam to divert water around the city — and bypass homes and businesses to the south end of Chatham, in
Cleanup was underway Monday after a strong storm system spawned hail, rain, high winds and tornadoes across the southern U.S. over the weekend, killing at least four people. As of Monday afternoon, over 30 tornadoes had been confirmed as crews worked through about 50 reports of tornado damage spanning from Texas to South Carolina, said Mark Wiley, an emergency response specialist with the National Weather Service’s Southern Region Headquarters. The storms first hit Saturday around the Houston area, where the National Weather Service by Monday had confirmed six tornadoes.
Heavy rain and fog took over the GTA Sunday. Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings across much of the region, urging residents to watch for flooding in low-lying areas. The significant rainfall also impacted operations for local ski hills and ice rinks. Lexy Benedict tells us more about the warm and wet weather.
Officials were beginning to assess the damage after a strong storm system moved across the southeastern U.S. over the weekend. At least two people were killed when tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi.
The UK is braced for an “unsettled” start to 2025 with heavy snow, rain and wind expected to cause travel disruption over New Year’s Eve. Almost every part of the country is covered by at least one of the multiple weather warnings that have been issued by the Met Office between Monday and Thursday. Scotland will be hit first by the turbulent weather, with “pulses of rain” and snow on Monday, meanwhile, northern England will be battered by blustery conditions, including gusts of up to 60mph, according to the forecaster.