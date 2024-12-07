Impact Weather: Snow tonight and Sunday could make for slick commute

Storyful

Water in a pool in Davis, California, sloshed from side to side on Thursday, December 5, after a 7-magnitude earthquake struck the region.The quake’s center was estimated to be in the Pacific Ocean, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, the National Weather Service said.A tsunami warning was initially issued for areas along the west coast of North America, but was rescinded by Thursday afternoon.The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was due to two tectonic plates sliding past each other. “These types of earthquakes are less likely to cause tsunami because their movement is primarily horizontal with minimal vertical movement of the ocean floor,” the agency added.Footage from Davis resident Julia Aue shows the water of her pool being rocked during the earthquake.“I can’t feel the earthquake but our pool can,” she wrote to Instagram Stories. Credit: Julia Aue via Storyful