Impact Weather: Snow tonight and Sunday could make for slick commute
Join Emily Pike as she gives the latest weather updates. Snowfall chances will increase through Sunday with more Impact Weather on the way through the 8 Day Forecast
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
Millions of tons of coal ash leftover from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel sit in ponds and landfills across the US. But this waste may also be a treasure trove for the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.
Get ready for an active couple of days as a growing system treks across every province in Canada
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
A malfunction at the Aishihik hydro dam destroyed three turbines. Paul Murchison with Yukon Energy says the company brought in a specialized team to repair the damage.
Southern Ontario will see one final batch of widespread snowfall on Saturday before a much-needed break yields milder temperatures as we conclude the weekend and head into next week
Canada's list of at-risk species is getting longer. The federal committee that maintains the list on Thursday added five species that it deems threatened or endangered — the two most severe categories short of disappearing from Canada — bringing the total to 860. It reassessed the status of seven others. The list is a snapshot of Canada's rich biodiversity — and the complex challenges it faces. The small army of volunteers behind the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSE
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning in western Quebec and a snowfall advisory stretching from eastern Ontario through to the southern parts of the province.It advised that travel may be difficult due to reduced visibility, heavy snow and changing conditions.More than 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall thorughout the day in communities north of Gatineau, including Chelsea, Maniwaki and Grenville.Eastern Ontario could receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, Environment
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An increase in the number of earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska’s largest city this year has geologists paying attention.
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Valerie Starkey was driving through Northern California to visit relatives when she suddenly felt shaking and feared her car had broken down, only to realize later that it was an earthquake so powerful that it triggered a tsunami warning for hundreds of miles of the U.S. West Coast.
NIE Networks says it may be a number of days before all affected customers are reconnected.
Water in a pool in Davis, California, sloshed from side to side on Thursday, December 5, after a 7-magnitude earthquake struck the region.The quake’s center was estimated to be in the Pacific Ocean, 45 miles southwest of Eureka, the National Weather Service said.A tsunami warning was initially issued for areas along the west coast of North America, but was rescinded by Thursday afternoon.The US Geological Survey said the earthquake was due to two tectonic plates sliding past each other. “These types of earthquakes are less likely to cause tsunami because their movement is primarily horizontal with minimal vertical movement of the ocean floor,” the agency added.Footage from Davis resident Julia Aue shows the water of her pool being rocked during the earthquake.“I can’t feel the earthquake but our pool can,” she wrote to Instagram Stories. Credit: Julia Aue via Storyful
When the Liberals formed government in Ottawa back in 2015, climate action was one of Justin Trudeau's top priorities. And those policies, however controversial, seem to be making some progress; Canada's emissions are finally falling, even if a lot more cuts are needed by 2030. But with a federal election looming next year — and a change in government south of the border — experts and industries are considering whether Canadian climate policies will survive.A centrepiece of the Liberal climate p
A driver on the Isle of Man found his way blocked pretty much every way he turned on Saturday, December 7, after Storm Darragh toppled trees across roads.Footage by Tom Poole shows the blocked roads,Poole told Storyful that it took him “2 hours to get 7 miles across the island.”According to local media, the storm toppled more than 50 trees and power poles. Credit: Tom Poole via Storyful