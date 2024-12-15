Impact: Winter Weather On The Way in south-central Pennsylvania
Impact: Winter Weather On The Way in south-central Pennsylvania
Impact: Winter Weather On The Way in south-central Pennsylvania
Intense wind gusts are creating travel and power issues in B.C. Saturday, with escalation in the number of customers sitting in the dark
Drivers should continue to watch for rapidly changing road conditions as snow squalls continue Friday for parts of southern Ontario
VANCOUVER — BC Hydro says it is making progress by restoring power for about 170,000 customers on the West Coast as high winds batter the province.
Environment Canada has issued multiple weather warnings throughout B.C. for the weekend, including along the South Coast, where multiple stretches of highway were closed due to fallen trees and high winds. The province's driver information service, DriveBC, said the Sea to Sky Highway, or Highway 99, was closed in both directions due to a landslide at Brunswick Beach north of Lions Bay just after 10:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.Squamish RCMP said in a statement that the highway isn't expected to reope
Yellowstone National Park this week cautioned that while most bears are hibernating, winter visitors should still carry bear spray. That’s because mountain lions, or cougars, are active year-round in the park. “Though these big cats are extremely elusive and averse to human…
Cold Friday, Quiet Start To The Weekend in south-central PA
A much needed warmup in the prairies in bound but comes at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous condition. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Wildlife conservation groups are raising the alarm in Alberta over the expansion of hunting and trapping permits. Cougars are the latest to be targeted – adding to the growing list of animals who’ve faced relaxed regulations in the past year. As Heather Yourex-West reports, some are questioning the motivations of the minister behind these decisions.
Strong wind, heavy rain, and alpine snow will be the story to start the weekend in British Columbia.
A much-needed warm-up is happening on the Prairies, but it will come at a cost of freezing rain and dangerous travel conditions for eastern section Sunday and into Monday.
The beautiful weekend forecast across southern will end on a rainy note Sunday as a stateside system moves across the border
MONTREAL — Gisèle Benoit still gets goosebumps when she remembers the first time she saw a family of eastern wolves emerge from the forests of the Mauricie National Park, under the backdrop of a rising moon.
You never forget your first time seeing a giant salamander, according to Andy Hill.
A major ice storm created treacherous driving conditions across Iowa and eastern Nebraska this weekend and prompted temporary closures of Interstate 80 after numerous cars and trucks slid off the road. “Luckily some warmer air is moving in behind this to make it temporary,” said Dave Cousins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in Davenport, Iowa. At least one person died in a crash caused by the icy roads in eastern Nebraska.
The N.W.T. has a lot of trees – so why are wood pellets used for heating all hauled up from northern Alberta? That question was central to a discussion that unfolded Thursday at the territory's Legislative Assembly. Robert Sexton, the territory's energy director, told the standing committee on economic development and environment that roughly 14,500 cords of wood used to heat homes in the territory every year all come from within the N.W.T. But the 20,000 tonnes of wood pellets used annually? Al
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The islands of Comoros, Madagascar and Mayotte in the Indian Ocean were bracing for Cyclone Chido on Friday as the intense tropical storm whirred its way toward Africa's east coast.
An Australian zoo shared video from a surprise animal escape drill featuring the zoo's director playing the part of a fugitive cassowary.
AccuWeather Forecasting Senior Director Dan DePodwin and AccuWeather Climate Expert Brett Anderson discuss top headlines related to climate change in the Dec. 13 edition of Climate In The News.
MORONI, Comoros (AP) — The French territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean has suffered extensive damage from Cyclone Chido, officials said Saturday, as the storm roared toward the east coast of the continent.
A week on from Storm Darragh, teams in the West Midlands are still dealing with a "trail of destruction".