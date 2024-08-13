IMPD investigating murder-suicide

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Scott Peterson’s Mistress Makes Bombshell Claims in Netflix Docuseries
To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr
- The Canadian Press
Mexican prosecutors consider treason charges after US jails drug lord ‘El Mayo’ Zambada
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United States managed to arrest Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord, but Mexican prosecutors — and the president — now say they are considering bringing treason charges against those who handed him over.
- Canadian Press Videos
Arkansas police officer fired after being caught on video beating inmate
An Arkansas police officer has been fired after he was caught on video beating a handcuffed inmate in the back of his patrol car, and the police chief says he will refer the case to prosecutors.
- People
Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley's Latest Mugshot Surfaces Following Georgia Arrest
Kelley was arrested and booked on three counts in Georgia on Aug. 3 following an Alabama arrest on separate charges earlier this year
- CBC
One man in custody, other suspect wanted on warrants in fatal shooting east of Calgary
Two suspects — one in custody, one wanted on warrants — have been identified by RCMP in the fatal shooting that took place last Tuesday at a rural intersection east of Calgary. Just before noon last Tuesday, police were called to Range Road 282 and Township Road 250, just north of Chestermere, for reports of a shooting.Officers found Rocky View County employee Colin Hough, 45, fatally wounded and a Fortis employee suffering a "superficial" wound. RCMP have been working for nearly a week to ident
- The Canadian Press
Man stabs a girl and her mother in a London tourism hot spot before being arrested, police say
LONDON (AP) — A man stabbed an 11-year-old girl and her mother in London’s bustling theater district on Monday before being arrested, police said, adding that there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Parents, 2 kids die in collision with racing car in Grand Prairie, police and family say
The victims were identified as Lorena and Jessie Rosales, 13-year-old daughter Stephanie and 6-year-old son Angel. Son Anthony is in critical condition. Here’s what we know about the drivers who were arrested.
- CBC
Kelowna, B.C., residents remember Mindy Tran 30 years after death
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.Around a dozen people in Kelowna, B.C., gathered to remember Mindy Tran on Sunday, 30 years after the eight-year-old girl was killed.On Aug. 17, 1994, Tran was reported missing after she rode her pink bike down her quiet street in the southern Interior city. She would never be seen alive again.Six weeks later, on the insistence of a so-called psychic with a divining rod, police found a shallow grave with the girl's remains in a park near the Trans'
- BBC
Woman jailed for murdering man who loved her
Lauren Harris stabbed David Mark Wilcox to death, and her accomplice bludgeoned him with a bottle.
- BBC
Man tracked down by paedophile hunters jailed
Lee Knowles, 41, was arrested in Skegness after a paedophile hunting group tracked him down.
- CNN
A hair salon owner says law enforcement entered her business without permission during a Kamala Harris event last month
A Massachusetts hair salon owner said members of law enforcement entered her business without permission and used the bathroom during a campaign event held by Vice President Kamala Harris last month, CNN affiliate Spectrum News 1 Worcester reported.
- CNN
A Massachusetts man wanted for rapes 35 years ago is arrested following a Los Angeles police chase
A man wanted in the 1989 rapes of two Massachusetts women is in custody following an hourlong police chase in Los Angeles Thursday.
- The Canadian Press
Prosecutors won't charge officers who killed student outside Wisconsin school
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three Wisconsin police officers who killed a student as he tried to break into his middle school with an air rifle this past spring won't face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Monday.
- CBC
Convicted murderer Matthew Munroe denied parole
A 31-year-old man convicted in the gang-related shooting death of Brandon Hatcher in Spryfield in 2010 has been denied both day parole and full parole.Matthew Munroe, who was 17 years old at the time of the offence but was tried as an adult, has been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder since 2013. His parole eligibility was set at 10 years.In December 2010, Munroe and two other men — armed with a shotgun, a handgun and an automatic weapon — killed Hatcher in retaliation for two prior
- CBC
No basis to blame international students for Canada's housing crisis, University of Waterloo study finds
There is no basis to blame international students for Canada's housing crisis, a new study by University of Waterloo researchers has found.The study, led by a team of researchers at the university's faculty of environment, has debunked myths on how international students impact rising rental costs and a lack of available homes across the country. It found that international students are among the most vulnerable people impacted by the current housing crisis."What we're seeing is that internation
- The Canadian Press
Federal prosecutors charge ex-Los Angeles County deputies in sham raid and $37M extortion
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies and two former foreign military officials have been charged with threatening a Chinese national and his family with violence and deportation during a sham raid at his Orange County home five years ago, federal prosecutors said Monday.
- People
A Rifle, a TikTok Video and 'Culpable Negligence': How a Beloved 'Social Butterfly' Senselessly Lost Her Life
Mariah Clayton shot 19-year-old Aniyah Womack with a rifle she was using as prop while filming TikTok videos inside a Florida apartment in May 2023
- People
Conn. Woman Who Confessed to Killing Husband Died by Suicide Hours Before Sentencing
The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi's cause of death on Monday, Aug. 12
- BBC
Teen killer 'probably' hid from girl before attack
Holly Newton was stabbed multiple times by a 16-year-old boy in a town centre in January 2023.
- PA Media: UK News
Man jailed after throwing items at police in Southport ‘will miss child’s birth’
Dylan Carey’s pregnant girlfriend burst into tears in the public gallery as he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 18 months in prison.