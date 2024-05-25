Imperial Beach business shuts down, blames sewage crisis

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

A local candy store of 13 years in Imperial Beach shut down on Friday, due to a decline of customers. Employees say this is due to the cross-border sewage contamination affecting tourism and its business.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Seafood chain Red Lobster will ask Canadian court to enforce U.S. bankruptcy in Canada

    Days after Red Lobster filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced that it would close dozens of its seafood restaurants, the chain's Canadian counterpart will ask a Canadian court to enforce the U.S. bankruptcy in Canada, CBC News has learned.An application will be brought before the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 28 to have the U.S. bankruptcy recognized and enforced in Canada, Canadian counsel Linc Rogers confirmed to CBC News on Thursday.Red Lobster Canada, Inc., a Delaware-incor

  • Competition Bureau probes alleged anticompetitive conduct by Loblaws, Sobeys owners

    VANCOUVER AND TORONTO — Canada's Competition Bureau has launched investigations into the parent companies of grocery chains Loblaws and Sobeys for alleged anticompetitive conduct, court documents reveal, with Sobeys' owner calling the inquiry "unlawful."

  • Cost of airfare in Canada skyrockets ahead of summer

    Some travel agents are encouraging people to use their Airmiles and opt for packages if they can to try to offset the rising cost of a plane ticket. It comes on the heels of news that WestJet may launch a new cheaper fare category that would be available to travellers willing to fly without a carry-on bag. Jayme Doll reports.

  • Doug Ford announces coolers, 30-pack cases of beer are coming to Ontario grocery, big-box stores

    Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that starting Aug. 1, Ontarians will be able to buy alcoholic beverages like coolers and other pre-mixed drinks at grocery stores currently licensed to sell beer, cider and wine. After Sept. 5, all eligible convenience stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, as well. And after Oct. 31, big-box stores will also be eligible to sell those beverages.

  • Taiwan's prized semiconductors not unbreakable 'silicon shield' they once were as mainland China, West develop own bargaining chips

    A sharp decline in Taiwan's ties with mainland China could extend to the very devices being used to transmit and read this story. The far-reaching implications from what has been a geopolitical tug of war are ultimately likely to bolster mainland China's standing as a dominant supplier of older-model semiconductors while ramping up the need for Western allies to rely more on themselves for cutting-edge chips - a scenario that industry insiders say threatens to erode Taiwan's formidable "silicon

  • Trudeau reiterates government's commitment to national pharmacare plan

    During a press conference in Nova Scotia on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the federal government’s commitment to providing Canadians with a national pharmacare program, which will include free access to contraceptives for women and certain diabetes meds.

  • China's exporters, eager for Russia foothold, tread lightly to avoid financial bear trap

    In recent weeks, the 25th floor of the Shanghai Tower has been swarmed with Chinese exporters. Legions of businesspeople have flocked from all over the country to open a new account at VTB Bank - the only Russian bank currently in operation within China's borders. Among the crowd on Tuesday was Yeno Yan, an agricultural machinery manufacturer who had flown in from the eastern province of Shandong. Eager to clear up headaches caused by trying to collect payments from Russian clients - a common pr

  • Tesla investor Scottish Mortgage to back Musk's $56 billion pay package

    Last month, the EV maker asked shareholders to reaffirm their approval for Musk's record-breaking compensation after a Delaware judge rejected the package in January. Scottish Mortgage had agreed to the package Tesla set in 2018 and after agreeing to the deal, the firm believes the amount should be paid out, Tom Slater, manager at the investment trust said.

  • How Long Will $250,000 Last in Retirement?

    If $1 million will afford you a comfortable retirement, how far would a quarter of that amount go? It might surprise you to know you can make $250,000 last for decades in retirement. While you'll need a detailed plan and … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $250,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1989 Ford Ranger Just Do It Edition

    A 1989 Ford Ranger pickup covered with handmade Nike "Just Do It" decoration, found in a North Carolina junkyard.

  • Singapore Airlines made a smart move after deadly turbulence

    Singapore Airlines will no longer serve meals when the seatbelt light is on after a passenger died and dozens got hurt because of flight turbulence.

  • European automakers need time, not tariffs, to fend off China competition

    MUNICH (Reuters) -Europe's car giants won't have much time to restructure their operations and product lines to compete with ascendant Chinese automakers, and stiffer tariffs will do little to protect the status quo, industry executives said during a Reuters event. European trade regulators in Brussels have said they could levy new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles based on the results of an investigation into Chinese government subsidies. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said that Europe would take a "tailored approach" to its investigation and any potential duties imposed will be "correspondent to the level of damage".

  • 5 Ways Middle-Class Retirees Can Make Their Money Last Longer

    Being middle class doesn't carry as much financial weight as it used to, which really wasn't all that much to begin with. The share of U.S. middle-class households has been dropping for decades, as...

  • N.S. government, Northern Pulp reach settlement agreement

    The Nova Scotia government and Northern Pulp have reached a settlement agreement that would see the company abandon its pursuit of reopening its mill in Pictou County, explore opening a new mill in Liverpool and end legal wrangling between the two parties.Documents filed with the Supreme Court of British Columbia lay out the details of the agreement, which still must be approved by the court. A feasibility study will be conducted to determine the "viability of construction and operating the new

  • Oil Lingers Near Three-Month Lows on Ample Near-Term Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil hovered near the lowest in three months as traders weighed decreased geopolitical risks and signs that global markets are sufficiently supplied ahead of next month’s OPEC+ meeting. Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceHungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban SaysThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSchwarzman

  • 6 Remote Jobs That Can Help Retirees Supplement Social Security

    Hanging up your career and retiring does not negate you from needing money to live in your golden years. Retirees, now more than ever, are looking for ways to supplement their Social Security income...

  • Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock settle lawsuit

    Pop star and talk show host Kelly Clarkson and her ex-husband, producer Brandon Blackstock, have settled their lawsuit, after she sued him over management fees.

  • UAE Set to Hit Oil Capacity Target Year Earlier Than It Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is on course to achieve its full oil capacity target more than a year earlier than expected. Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesSingapore Air Changes Seatbelt Rules After Fatal TurbulenceHungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban SaysThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSchwarzman Plans to Back Trump, Scoring a Wall Street Win for GOPAbu Dhabi Nat

  • Statistics Canada says retail sales down 0.2% in March at $66.4 billion

    OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales slowed in March as shoppers spent less at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency said retail sales dropped 0.2 per cent to $66.4 billion in March, however its early estimate for April pointed to an increase of 0.7 per cent for that month. CIBC senior economist Katherine Judge said Canadian retail sales ended the first quarter on a soft note. "The waning of momentum over the quarter reflects consu

  • Analysis-Google acquiring HubSpot would bolster bid to challenge Microsoft

    Google parent Alphabet's potential acquisition of HubSpot, a U.S. marketing software maker with a market value of $31 billion, would boost its ability to compete against Microsoft in offering cloud-based applications to companies. Reuters reported last month that Google was exploring an offer for HubSpot. Such a deal would be Google's biggest, expanding its products and applications that serve businesses, analysts and investment bankers said in interviews.