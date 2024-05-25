Imperial Beach business shuts down, blames sewage crisis

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales slowed in March as shoppers spent less at furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers, Statistics Canada said Friday. The agency said retail sales dropped 0.2 per cent to $66.4 billion in March, however its early estimate for April pointed to an increase of 0.7 per cent for that month. CIBC senior economist Katherine Judge said Canadian retail sales ended the first quarter on a soft note. "The waning of momentum over the quarter reflects consu