Imperial Beach losing access to public pool

Storyful

A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful