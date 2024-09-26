Imperial Beach losing access to public pool
The life of a Calgary woman who suffered years of domestic violence and was ultimately murdered by her on-again, off-again partner of six years, could have been saved if a 911 operator had labelled the call as a request for help, a judge heard.On Tuesday, Brandon Yellowfly, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his spouse, Autumn Crosschild.Crosschild, 25, was beaten to death by Yellowfly in June 2022.Details of the crime come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by
Footage shared by a Ukrainian battalion appears to show the use of a fearsome "dragon drone" in a nighttime operation that set an area of trees ablaze.
Alan Eugene Miller is set to be executed on Sept. 26 in the shooting deaths of three co-workers in Pelham in 1999. Records show an extensive history of mental illness.
GENEVA (AP) — Police in northern Switzerland said Tuesday that several people have been detained and a criminal case opened in connection with the suspected death of a person in a “suicide capsule.”
Sarah Badshaw, the 18-year-old woman involved in a brazen Porsche theft in Mississauga earlier this month, is now accused of being involved in two more auto thefts that happened over the span of five days.
Senior officer Karissa David was critically injured after being shot in the face in an attack on Aug. 29, according to police
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
BOSTON (AP) — The federal government was mostly responsible for a nighttime collision involving a snowmobiler who nearly died after hitting a Black Hawk helicopter that was parked on a Massachusetts trail, a judge ruled in awarding him $3.3 million in damages.
Roy Rosselló, a former member of the boy band Menudo, alleged he was drugged and raped when he was a teen by Jose Menendez in the 1980s
For the first time in a Brampton courtroom Tuesday, a Toronto police officer provided an eyewitness account of the moment Chadd Facey was tackled to the ground after selling a fake Apple watch to two off-duty police officers, hours before his death in 2021.Const. Gurmakh Benning, who has worked with Toronto police for nine years, testified that he saw Const. Calvin Au take Facey to the ground near a ravine in Brampton, moments after Benning had gotten his money back for the fake watch Facey had
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge was set to re-sentence reality TV star Julie Chrisley on Wednesday after an appeals court ordered a new sentence for her conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges.
In April 2022, corrections officer Vicky White helped felon Casey White escape from jail. Only one of them made it out alive
Homeless encampments are no longer limited to Alberta's big cites. Medium-sized cities and towns are also grappling with an issue that has become too complex and costly for municipal governments to handle. Municipalities like Slave Lake are pushing back, saying emergency shelters are a provincial responsibility. Others say the province needs to set standards for shelters and update regulations that push some people to live in encampments. Homelessness is expected to be up for debate this week at
A Florida deputy was struck by a “manic woman” driving outside the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) headquarters in Fort Myers on Monday, September 23.This footage released to X by Sheriff Carmine Marceno shows LCSO Deputy Bruce Fowler getting struck by a vehicle outside the LCSO headquarters in Fort Myers, Florida, on Monday.The LCSO said that a citizen went into the headquarters to file a report about a woman causing a disturbance outside. When Fowler entered the parking lot to deescalate the situation, he realized the woman was acting erratically and requested additional support, during which the woman struck him with her vehicle.“I am absolutely outraged by the actions of this criminal,” Marceno said. “This woman showed a complete lack of regard for Deputy Fowler, who was attempting to assist her.”LCSO said that the suspect has been arrested and that Fowler is currently at home recovering from his injuries. Credit: Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff via Storyful
A Maryland judge on Wednesday indefinitely postponed a resentencing hearing for convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo, after Virginia rejected a request to temporarily let him out of prison to attend a court session in Maryland. Malvo and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, shot and killed 10 people and wounded three others over a three-week span in October 2002 that terrorized the Washington, D.C., area. Malvo, who was 17 years old at the time of the shootings, was convicted of multiple counts of murder in Virginia and Maryland and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
A video of the woman, detailing her alleged abuse by police, has gone viral and led to an outcry in India.
Four others were airlifted to the hospital while a fifth family member was transported to the hospital in an ambulence
Rosie O'Donnell said she was "in shock" over the "disturbing" allegations against Diddy, her former neighbor.
A western Wisconsin man has been charged in the 1985 killing of a college student whose decapitated body was found days after she vanished, authorities said. Michael Raymond Popp of Tomah was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Terry Dolowy. Popp, 60, had not retained an attorney as of Wednesday morning, the Vernon County Clerk's Office said.