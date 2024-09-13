Imperial Beach residents file class-action lawsuit
Years later, she says it’s become a nightmare because of the pollution in the water and in the air from the sewage in the Tijuana River Valley.
All six named storms that formed this hurricane season have made landfall somewhere, including Francine, which crashed into Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Wednesday evening.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances, too.
Fewer fall storms are expected through October for most of Canada, but pattern changes will likely be accompanied by high-impact storms as the season progresses.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As wildfires raging in the mountains cast an orange glow behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Southern California residents were jolted awake Thursday by another reminder of Mother Nature's might.
The nonvenomous eastern indigo snake has a diet that includes rattlesnakes and other reptiles
A pattern change on the Prairies will be a tale of two seasons with warmth for some, cool temperatures for others and a lot of rain for many
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Three major wildfires in Southern California's mountains east of Los Angeles torched dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate, officials said Wednesday.
Baleen whales include the blue whale, the largest animal ever known.
A marine enthusiast captured spectacular footage of a humpback whale lunge feeding off Southampton, New York, before it joined some dolphin swimming nearby.Joanna Steidle said she captured the footage on Monday morning, September 9, after spotting “two adult dolphins with a calf in between them riding the nose of a whale.” Credit: Joanna Steidle via Storyful
In this article, we will look at the 25 greenest small towns in America. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Greenest Small Towns in America. Pollution in America A report by the American Lungs Association states that 39% of the total American population, 131.2 million people […]
In the age of climate change, looking after the environment is an essential part of football governance and following their successful sustainability scheme, Liverpool FC officials were presented with...
CALGARY — The Insurance Bureau of Canada says a severe hail storm that battered Calgary last month is the second-costliest event in Canadian history.
Francine has strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph and is forecast to keep strengthening – possibly to a Category 2 storm – ahead of landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday.
Just as Los Angeles was waking up Thursday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the region.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake originated just four miles north of Malibu at 7:28 a.m. but could be felt all over the LA area.After the earthquake shook Tinseltown, celebrities took to their social media to react.
City of Calgary officials now say the repair work on the city's most critical water main is expected to be complete by the weekend, meaning water restrictions could be lifted sooner than expected."This new construction timeline means that you will only need to keep conserving water for about 10 more days," said Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek during a Thursday afternoon news conference. "We can actually see the finish line now."
August was our fifteenth consecutive month with record-high temperatures around the world, NOAA said
TORONTO — Don't put away your summer wardrobe just yet – The Weather Network says most Canadians are in for a warm fall.
WALTON, N.S. — Four boxcars filled with concrete are sitting on the floor of the Bay of Fundy near Walton, N.S., where residents are worried the debris — abandoned by another failed tidal power project — has become a hazard to local fishers.