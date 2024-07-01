Important Florida laws taking effect July 1: What to know
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
Former White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci hit back at Steve Bannon on Sunday for saying that his past comments directed at Fauci were a “metaphor.” Fauci, in a Sunday appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” was asked about Bannon’s earlier remarks. The former Trump adviser argued that his past comments suggesting that Fauci and FBI Director…
Harris is seen by many as a natural potential successor to Biden. But an array of Democrats believe her middling approval ratings are a liability.
Biden’s team emailed surveys showing most voters think he isn't fit to be president, is too old, and should be replaced on the ticket
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered on whether Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
Here are new Washington state laws that take effect July 1.
“Debate performances can be overcome,” Allan Lichtman said. “At the first sign of adversity the spineless Democrats want to throw under the bus, their own incumbent president.”
Arzo survived a suicide attempt but now faces a new threat that could send her family – and millions like them – back to Afghanistan and a life that has become so intolerable for women and girls that some would rather die.
The Supreme Court’s most closely watched dispute this year – a case questioning whether former President Donald Trump may claim immunity from federal election subversion charges – also has the potential to be one of the hardest to parse for meaning in real time.
Rutte's experience and personality could be key to "Trump-proofing" the NATO alliance, one expert said.
The GOP presidential frontrunner referred to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is Jewish, as a "Palestinian" during a rally on Friday.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), rumored to be on former President Trump’s vice-presidential shortlist, defended the presumptive GOP nominee against criticism over the numerous falsehoods he told on the debate stage Thursday. In an interview Sunday on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Burgum called the story “manufactured,” noting Trump has said publicly in the…
Several U.S. military bases across Europe are now operating under a heightened state of alert, ABC News has confirmed. The alert level of Force Protection Condition (FPCON) "Charlie" was put in place over the weekend, according to two U.S. officials. According to the U.S. Army, Charlie is the second highest state of alert that "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."
More than two years after a massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde left 19 children and 2 teachers dead, a grand jury indicted on Thursday two former Uvalde school police officers in the botched law enforcement response to the 2022 mass shooting.
Husam Badran, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, has called for a national consensus democracy to take root in a unified Palestine as he encouraged armed Palestinians in the West Bank to resist Israeli occupation.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Sunday told the West to look past the measures they have imposed on Afghan women and girls for the sake of improving foreign relations.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary takes over the helm of the European Union on July 1, many politicians in Brussels will have the same thing on their minds: whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will use the role to further his reputation as the bloc’s main spoiler.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ten Ukrainian civilians held prisoner for years by Russia arrived in Kyiv overnight Saturday after the mediation of the Vatican, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
OTTAWA — A new poll suggests the vast majority of Canadians are proud of their home and native land, but our sense of national pride is lower than it was a few years ago. Polling firm Leger surveyed 1,607 people last weekend, asking how they're feeling about being Canadian ahead of Canada Day. The firm posed similar questions to a group of 1,003 Americans ahead of the Fourth of July. The results suggest the vast majority of us — 76 per cent — would call ourselves proud Canadians. But 45 per cent