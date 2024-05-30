“Impractical Jokers” Star Sal Vulcano Reveals He's Married, Has a Baby Daughter: 'Feelings I've Never Felt'

Vulcano opened up about his wife and 20-month-old daughter on an episode of Theo Von’s podcast 'This Past Weekend'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Sal Vulcano

Sal Vulcano is not only a husband, but a father as well!

The Impractical Jokers star, 47 appeared on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend on Tuesday, May 28, where he confirmed that he married his long-time girlfriend.

Furthermore, Vulcano revealed that he is a father to a 20-month-old daughter, and explained the circumstances surrounding both of those pivotal moments of his life.



Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Sal Vulcano on Nov. 18, 2022

Speaking about his relationship, Vulcano shared that he had been with his current wife “before I was with the public,” having met her “seven or eight years before” his fame.

“I didn’t have to navigate being in the public like this then try to put myself out there for somebody like that,” he shared. “I never really talk about it at all, but people know I’ve been with my lady for a very long time.”



Vulcano also called his wife his “best friend” and said that she “doesn’t mind” if he speaks about her publicly. However, he highlighted the necessity of finding balance, adding that he values his privacy and “wants to do it on my own terms.”



“I do want to talk about my own life,” he said. “And on my next special that I'm working on now, I am going to… speak about her on stage and stuff.”

Later in the conversation, Vulcano went on to reveal that he and his wife also have a 20-month-old daughter, explaining how he is “super protective” of her.

“I honor my real life, you know, but this is just entertainment for you,” he said of limiting fans' knowledge of his personal relationships. “I don't know if I want to invite you in, and I don't want people to come up to me like ‘Hey how's your wife…’ [or ask] ‘How’s your daughter’ all the time.”



Vulcano further shared that “there aren’t words to describe” fatherhood. “You know what it’s supposed to be… but [I have] feelings I never felt. Imagine having a new feeling after 45 years, it’s a feeling of inexpressible pure happiness and joy.”



Conversely, the comedian opened up about previously navigating feelings of sadness, even when aware of the positivity in his life. “I had to work at [being happy] or accept this new version of happiness," he shared.

Vulcano then became emotional while sharing how his daughter makes it “easy to access happiness” when he needs it, adding, “It’s more than it ever was.”



“It’s limitless,” he continued, “If I hear her voice, if I look at a photo of her right now, something happens to my body… I don’t need to access it.”

PEOPLE reached out to Vulcano's representatives for comment, but they did not immediately respond.



