Impressive lightning strikes caught on camera as thunderstorms move through Omaha area
You probably heard and saw the lightning and thunder as storms moved through the Omaha area.
The revised forecasts issued by scientists have been revealed, and the verdict is clear: La Niña will make a comeback
Wild weather changes are typical of April, and this week the Prairies will see a sudden drop in temperature and a spring snowstorm push in. Manitoba is at heightened risk of flooding as heavy rainfall sweeps across the province
Canada's first tornado of the year has been officially recorded, hitting an area of southwestern Ontario last month –– tying the provincial record for its earliest ever documented
The sea surface temperatures are rapidly declining in the central Pacific west of South America. Find out the ramifications with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
A cooler pattern sweeping the country may bring a chance for snow in nearly every province this week
Ontario and the federal government say they have reached a deal to drop an assessment of the province's Highway 413 project after the Federal Court ruled it can be set aside.In a news release on Monday, officials said the provincial and federal governments have agreed to a "collaborative process to assess and manage the issues around federal species at risk throughout Ontario's planning of the project."The new deal means the highway project can proceed without a full-fledged federal environmenta
Get ready for more rain, southern Ontario, as more systems make their way into the region this week, keeping the trend of a soggy April going strong
It may look innocent, but garlic mustard can be bad for the environment
European governments due to move to support their solar power manufacturers this week will be too late to stop solar panel maker Meyer Burger packing up a German factory to send production to the United States. The plant in Freiberg in eastern Germany closed in mid-March with the loss of 500 jobs, as the Swiss-listed firm joined a growing list of European renewable energy manufacturing factories shutting down or moving. Germany's economy ministry said it was aware of the "very serious situation" of German companies and has been examining funding options with the industry for over a year.
As plans develop for a daring rescue of a stranded orca calf on northern Vancouver Island, CBC News got an up-close look at the efforts. The whale has been stuck in a lagoon and orphaned, since its pregnant mother became trapped by a low tide and died weeks ago.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday.
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A potentially volatile dispute over Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery has been averted with the help of Premier Andrew Furey. Late on Sunday, Furey helped negotiate a pricing agreement between crab fishers and seafood processors that will allow for the annual season to get started, the provincial government said in a statement. The deal between the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, which represents inshore fishers, and the Association of Seafood Producers sets the mi
MONTREAL — A break-in by a wild turkey at a long-term care home south of Quebec City over the weekend is a sign that the range and population of the birds are expanding in Quebec, bringing them closer to people. The wild turkey smashed through the third-floor window of the care home Saturday morning in Beauceville, Que., the local health authority said in an email. The office it entered was empty at the time, and fast-acting staff members at the care home closed the office door to prevent the bi