Impressive Shelf Cloud Looms Over Florida Beach

A weather enthusiast was impressed to spot a “beauty” of a shelf cloud with a reflection on the water he described as a “silver lining.”

Florida-based Greg Diesel Walck captured video of the cloud from Ormond Beach.

“I often film storms and storm clouds, this one was of particular interest with the silver light reflection on the then calm ocean water,” he told Storyful.

“Check out the color and contrast and ‘silver lining’ reflection on the ocean,” he wrote. Credit: Greg Diesel Walck via Storyful