Improperly stored materials likely cause of downtown Prince George fire that levelled building

Flames and smoke from a fire burning in downtown Prince George last month. (Kim Menounos - image credit)

Prince George Fire Rescue completed its investigation into a downtown fire last month.

The Jan. 17 blaze destroyed the former City Second-Hand building on the corner of 4th and Dominion and prompted evacuations nearby.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is undetermined because of the extensive damage.

However, they say the probable cause is accidental due to inappropriately stored materials in the building.

Investigators say there's no evidence unauthorized people entered the building prior to the fire, so there is no RCMP investigation.

The Croft bar is situated next to the site of a fire that claimed an abandoned building in downtown Prince George on Jan. 16, 2025.

The Croft bar is situated next to the site of a fire that claimed an abandoned building in downtown Prince George last month. (Jason Peters/CBC)