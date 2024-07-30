Improv actors administer medicine of laughter to young Valley hospital patients

KNXV - Phoenix Scripps

Some say laughter is the best medicine. That’s why actors from the Phoenix Theatre Company are putting on important performances each week for a very special audience. The “Partners That Heal” group performs weekly at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center for pediatric patients who are in need of a distraction, entertainment or simply a good smile. The group has been using its talents to unite arts and healthcare at Valley medical centers since 2008, according to their website.

