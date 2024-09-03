Improving water rescues after Key Bridge collapse

"It's only us and a sister company which is Bowleys Quarters," North Point Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department Chief George Theodoroy said. "When we go out, that's it. We're relying on them and us. Backup could be hours away; it could be minutes away." The department serves a huge portion of the upper Chesapeake Bay area -- 175 miles of shoreline, and 84 miles of waterway. Fireboat 268, the larger of the department's two vessels, was purchased almost 15 years ago. She's starting to show her age.