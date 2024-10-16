Imran Khan blocked as Oxford chancellor candidate – but Zumba enthusiast allowed to stand

Imran Khan’s application to become Oxford chancellor was widely perceived as an attempt to draw attention to his political plight. He is serving a 10-year jail sentence in Pakistan after being accused of stoking protests and violence in the country - BETSY JOLES/BLOOMBERG

Imran Khan has been blocked from running as Oxford University chancellor, despite a Zumba enthusiast, an “anti-woke” vicar and an Amazon warehouse worker all being deemed eligible candidates.

Mr Khan is now understood to be considering legal action against the university, after it failed to give him a reason for his disqualification.

Oxford University published its list of 38 official candidates vying to replace Lord Patten on Wednesday, as the current chancellor prepares to step down this month after 21 years in the role.

However, the list of those deemed eligible to enter the race does not include Mr Khan, despite the former Pakistani prime minister submitting a formal application.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the jailed politician have written to Oxford University demanding an explanation for his elimination from the race, The Telegraph has been told.

Zulfi Bukhari, Mr Khan’s special adviser, said his team was prepared to use “all legal possibilities” to establish the reasons behind the university’s decision to exclude him.

Lady Angiolini is seen as one of the front runners to become chancellor and said she would focus on trying to attract the most brilliant students, tutors, and researchers to the university - AARON CHOWN/PA

Mr Khan is serving a 10-year jail sentence in Pakistan after being accused of stoking protests and violence against the country’s all-powerful military last year. The former leader of the country claims the charges are politically motivated and designed to keep him out of power.

His lawyers have argued that all convictions have either been overturned or suspended, despite him remaining in jail.

Oxford University declined to comment on why Mr Khan was deemed ineligible when approached by The Telegraph. In a statement, the university said “applications were considered by the chancellor’s election committee solely on the four exclusion criteria set out in the university’s regulations”.

Voting to select the next Oxford chancellor will open up to students, staff and alumni later this month, but the initial candidate list was whittled down solely by the university over the summer.

The exclusion criteria stated that candidates must not be students or employees at Oxford University, nor “a serving member of, or a declared candidate for election to, an elected legislature”.

The university also prohibited any applicants who have been “disqualified from being a charity trustee… or subject to a disqualification order made by the Charity Commission”. Candidates must also be a “fit and proper person” as determined by guidance published from time to time by His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs”.

‘We took the advice of KCs’

Mr Bukhari said: “When you go through all four conditions, he meets all of them. Now lawyers have written to them [Oxford University] – we want to categorically know under what precondition has he not qualified.

“Naturally, before applying for this role we took the advice of KCs, top solicitors across the country, barristers – and with their consent and their opinion did we go ahead. So legally there is no reason why Imran Khan should not be allowed to contest.

“I’m sure we will get to the bottom of it. We will use all legal possibilities.”

The Telegraph has seen a legal document from a top London law firm that concluded that Mr Khan was likely ineligible to become Oxford Chancellor “in light of one of his criminal convictions”. It is understood that the legal opinion was written by Hugh Southey KC, a leading lawyer working at Matrix Chambers.

Oxford University declined to comment on whether it had any involvement in commissioning the legal opinion.

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office was not involved in the vetting process, The Telegraph understands.

Mr Khan’s application to become Oxford chancellor was widely perceived as an attempt to draw attention to his political plight, and he was considered one of the four main frontrunners despite a backlash from some alumni.

Lord Hague’s application highlighted his track record for successful fundraising - FINNBARR WEBSTER/GETTY IMAGES

His exclusion leaves the main candidates in the race as Lord Hague, the former Conservative leader, Lord Mandelson, the Labour peer, and Lady Angiolini, a Scottish lawyer who led the inquiry into the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Both Lord Hague and Lord Mandelson put forward themselves as well-connected politicians with a track record of successful fundraising, while Lady Angiolini said she would focus on trying to “attract the most brilliant students, tutors, and researchers from across the world”.

They will go head to head against former Tory ministers David Willetts and Dominic Grieve, as well as Baroness Royall, a Labour peer and the principal of Somerville College in Oxford.

The list of 38 contenders is thought to be the most diverse in the role’s 800-year history and includes 11 women. Amongst them is Margaret Casely-Hayford, the former chairman of the Globe Theatre who is bidding to become Oxford’s first black female chancellor. Others on the list include Matthew Firth, an Anglican vicar who vowed to fight “woke ideology”, Emma Dandy, a feminist poet and journalist, Simon Kay, a hand surgeon, and Kashmaila Rauf, who works at an Amazon fulfilment centre.

Single line application

Some of the candidates’ statements published on Oxford University’s website offered little biographical detail.

A statement from Abrar ul Hassan Shapoo, one of the applicants deemed eligible to enter the race, contained the single line: “If I got selected I will work with honesty and welfare of the university and development of students and university.”

In contrast, Tanya Tajik, a businesswoman, described her love for Zumba, art and animals in a statement about why she would make a good Oxford chancellor, which was riddled with spelling mistakes.

“I am learning Indian classical vocals for the past 10 years. I jave great love for all komds of art. I do zentangle, a kimd of art in which patterns with special meaning are drawn with pen. I do pencil sketching, portraits and painting as well. I think a person with love for art has more capability of handling things differently,” the statement said.

“This is something that I feel makes me a good candidate for the required job. With this I am so much in to physical activities like hiking trails, gym, swimming, gym and I even teach Zumba. Zumba is something that not only keeps your body active but your mond as well.”

Francisc-Eduard Vladovici-Poplauschi is another candidate and describes himself as a simple student

Francisc-Eduard Vladovici-Poplauschi, another candidate and current Cambridge University undergraduate, described himself as a “a simple student, a poor immigrant, and a passionate soul”.

His statement read: “My aims for Oxford are simple. Win, win, win. Why not get a common person to deliver? Why not pick a rando? Why not pick someone who you have no clue about? This is democracy manifest. Pick me, I promise to give you anything you want, is this a bribe? Officially? No, but unofficially? Perhaps.”

Mr Khan previously told The Telegraph that he would be a passionate advocate for the university, where he studied philosophy, politics and economics more than 50 years ago.

He said: “Oxford University helped me a lot in my formative years. As chancellor, I would passionately advocate for Oxford, championing its values of diversity, equality and inclusion, both in the UK and abroad.

“I am committed to giving back to the world the resilience, determination and integrity that life has taught me, even when the odds are stacked against me.”