Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi’s convictions overturned as Pakistan court orders for their immediate release

Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Pakistan court has granted former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi relief by accepting their appeals against convictions in the case that ruled their marriage was un-Islamic and illegal.

The court ordered their immediate release from jail pending any outstanding charges.

Additional district and sessions judge in Islamabad, Afzal Majoka announced his judgement at 3pm on Saturday, saying: “If they are not wanted in any other case, then PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi should be released [from jail] immediately.

“Both the petitions seeking the formation of a medical board and consultations with the religious scholars are hereby rejected,” the verdict said.

The couple was convicted on 3 February after a complaint from Bibi’s former husband, who claimed that her marriage to Khan violated Muslim family law. According to Islamic law, a Muslim widow or a divorcee has to abide by the “iddat” – a waiting period before they can lawfully enter into a new marriage.

The judge in the case fined Mr Khan and Ms Bibi PKR500,000 (£1,420) and sentenced both to seven years in jail.

More follows