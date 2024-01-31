Imran Khan: Former Pakistan PM jailed another 14 years for graft

Breaking News image

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in prison, a day after the former Pakistan prime minister was jailed for 10 years.

Khan, who was ousted as PM by his opponents in 2022, is already serving a three-year jail term after being convicted of corruption.

On Tuesday he was sentenced for leaking state secrets, and on Wednesday given another 14 years for a graft case.

Khan has said the numerous cases against him are politically motivated.

These latest convictions come just a week ahead of Pakistan's national elections in which he is barred from standing.

It is believed that the sentences will be served concurrently. Khan has already been detained since last August when he was arrested.

His wife Bushra Bibi had been on remand during the trial - which pertained to allegations the couple had illegally sold state gifts they'd received for personal profit.

