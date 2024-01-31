Imran Khan sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife have been sentenced to 14 years in prison for corruption, a day after he was given a 10-year prison sentence for leaking state secrets.

The latest conviction and sentencing were Mr Khan's third since 2022, when he was ousted from power, and came ahead of Pakistan's February 8 parliamentary elections.

The sentences are concurrent, meaning they will be served at the same time.

Mr Khan and his wife were accused in the most recent case of retaining and selling state gifts when he was in power.

The court also disqualified Khan for 10 years from holding any public office.

His lawyer Babar Awan said the former premier was convicted and sentenced in such a hurry that the judge did not wait for the arrival of his legal team.

He said Mr Khan's basic human and fundamental rights had been violated, and that the latest legal setbacks would be challenged in higher courts.

"It seems the judge was in a hurry to announce the verdict," he said.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, the chief spokesperson for Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI, also confirmed the conviction and sentencing.

In a statement, Mr Bukhari said Khan's conviction and sentencing was "another sad day in our judicial system history which is being dismantled."

Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were indicted three weeks ago on charges for retaining state gifts including jewelry and watches from Saudi Arabia's government, authorities said. They pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Bibi was absent when the judge announced the verdict but later went to the court to avoid being arrested. She will be handed over to prison officials to serve her sentence.

Mr Khan briefly attended Wednesday's hearing but left the courtroom when the judge was about to read the verdict. He said he could not remain there without his lawyer and asked the judge to wait. His request was denied.

Awan, his lawyer, told The Associated Press that the former premier was being sidelined ahead of the vote next week, but noted that his party remains popular. Analysts say Khan enjoys a strong grassroots following.

Story continues

Awan also said Khan's trial was conducted against international and domestic laws.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022. Despite his convictions and sentencing, he remains popular and is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.

Pakistan has a history of arresting former prime ministers or sidelining them ahead of elections if they are deemed to pose a challenge to the security establishment.

In 2018, three-time premier and Khan's rival Nawaz Sharif was hobbled by legal cases and prison sentences. Khan's party won the polls and formed a coalition government.

This time around, Mr Sharif has a clear path to a fourth term in office after the Supreme Court acquitted him on all charges and scrapped a lifetime ban on politicians with criminal convictions from contesting elections.