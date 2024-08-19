Imran Khan throws hat in the ring for Oxford University chancellor role

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is running for chancellor of Oxford University from prison, his close aide Zulfikar Bukhari has confirmed.

Mr Khan is lodged in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi while he contests a series of legal challenges, mostly involving corruption charges, all of which his supporters denounce as being politically motivated.

He has been acquitted or granted bail in many of the most serious cases.

The prime minister was cleared of exposing state secrets for disclosing a diplomatic cable at a 2022 political rally, and he and his wife were acquitted of unlawful marriage charges in July.

The former star cricketer, 72, was prime minister from 2018 to 2022 before being ousted in a no-confidence motion. He alleged that his ouster was orchestrated by Pakistan’s powerful army at the behest of the US. The army and the US denied the allegation.

Mr Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaaf party were barred from contesting the national election in February which was alleged to have been rigged. Candidates aligned with the party, forced to contest independently, still won most seats in the parliament but not enough to form the government.

“As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University chancellor election 2024 has been submitted,” Mr Bukhari said on X. “We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign.”

As per Imran Khan’s instructions, his application form to Oxford University Chancellor Election 2024 has been submitted. We look forward to everyone’s support for a historic campaign. — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) August 18, 2024

The chancellor is elected by members of a convocation which includes university alumni. A candidate must be nominated by two members of the convocation. The chancellor’s role, largely ceremonial, generally goes to individuals who have made significant contributions to public life, academia and their field of specialisation.

Mr Khan, an Oxford alumni, served as chancellor of the University of Bradford for eight years. He led Pakistan to triumph in the 1992 cricket World Cup.

Mr Khan is running alongside Elish Angiolini, former lord advocate of Scotland and principal of St Hugh’s College, and Margaret Casely-Hayford, former chair of Shakespeare’s Globe, reported the Guardian. The nominations close on Sunday and voting is expected to be held on 28 October.

Chris Patten, who has served in the position for more than 20 years, announced his retirement in February.

Mr Patten previously served as a cabinet minister, Conservative Party chairman, the last British governor of Hong Kong, European commissioner, and BBC chairman. He was also involved in the Northern Ireland peace process.