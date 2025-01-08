In photos: Wildfires rage through Southern California fueled by strong winds

According to latest update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the Palisades Fire has reached nearly 3,000 acres; the Eaton Fire in the Pasadena area has covered over 10,000 acres; the Hurst Fire, over 500 acres; and the Woodley Fire, at 30 acres. Officials also said the Tyler Fire was blazing in nearby Riverside County, covering over 10 acres, but was 50% contained.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Tuesday after the Palisades Fire started that morning in the hills north of Malibu. Photos below show flames from the wildfires engulfing homes, residents evacuating and firefighters working to battle the blazes as strong Santa Ana winds complicate their efforts.
A reality TV personality known for appearing on shows like The Hills and Made In Chelsea has told Sky News her family have lost their homes in the California wildfires. Stephanie Pratt, a model and the sister of fellow reality TV celebrity Spencer Pratt, lives in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, where more than 30,000 people have fled their homes due to the fast-moving blaze.
Fires are expected to worsen throughout Los Angeles as the Santa Ana winds strengthen overnight
"We are absolutely not out of danger yet," the Los Angeles Fire Department warns in an update on the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires
“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those evacuating their homes as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica. Hamill posted an update on his Instagram on Tuesday night, …
